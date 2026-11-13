The U.S. urges BMW owners to park their cars outdoors due to a fire risk — which models are affected

REUTERS/Bob Strong

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has urged owners of more than 720,000 BMW vehicles to park them outdoors due to a fire risk until the necessary repairs are completed, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

On Friday, BMW announced the recall of 720,796 vehicles because of a fire hazard that can occur even when the vehicles are parked and switched off.

According to NHTSA, these vehicles were already recalled in 2024 due to a water-pump defect; they now require a second repair. The agency advises owners to "park their vehicles outdoors, away from buildings and other vehicles, until the repair is completed."

BMW is currently working to remedy the defect. The company is aware of 10 fires that are likely related to this issue and occurred after the vehicles had already undergone repairs as part of the 2024 recall.

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As NHTSA explained, inadequate sealing of the electrical connector on the water pump may allow water to enter, causing a short circuit and increasing the risk of fire. NHTSA said that the vehicles listed below should be parked outdoors until the repair is completed:

• BMW 3 Series (2012–2016)

• BMW 5 Series (2012–2016)

• BMW X1 (2012–2015)

• BMW Z4 (2012–2016)

• BMW X3 (2013–2017)

• BMW 2 Series (coupe, 2014–2016)

• BMW 3 Series (wagon, 2014–2016)

• BMW 328xi Gran Turismo (2014–2016)

• BMW 4 Series (convertible, 2014–2016)

• BMW 4 Series (coupe, 2014–2016)

• BMW 2 Series (convertible, 2015–2016)

• BMW 4 Series (Gran Coupé, 2015–2016)

• BMW X4 (2015–2018)

• BMW X5 xDrive40e (2016–2018)

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