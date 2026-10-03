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BMW M has produced its millionth car — the anniversary vehicle was a striking M3 sedan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

BMW M’s millionth anniversary car was an orange M3 sedan produced in Munich. Starting in 2027, the plant will produce only electric vehicles.

BMW M has produced its millionth car — the anniversary vehicle was a striking M3 sedan

BMW M recently reached an important milestone: the company produced its one-millionth car. The event was marked by the rollout at the plant in Munich, Germany, of a special BMW M3 finished in BMW Individual Fire Orange III. This is reported by Motor1, writes UNN.

Details

The keys to the M3 were symbolically handed over by Peter Weber, head of the Munich plant, to BMW M CEO Frank van Meel during a ceremony dedicated to the brand’s history while also offering insight into its future development.

This landmark event caps more than 50 years of BMW M history.

The electric M3 will be produced in Munich

BMW’s main plant in Munich will be the production site for the next-generation fully electric BMW M3, which will become the first high-performance model featuring BMW M Neue Klasse technologies. It will be the second Neue Klasse model assembled in Munich after the electric BMW i3, effectively opening a new chapter in the history of the M model range.

The connection between the M3 and the Munich plant is not accidental.

According to Weber, the current-generation M3 began production here in 2020, creating a special bond between the car and the employees who build it. However, from 2027, BMW’s main plant will produce only electric vehicles. This transformation will be supported by total investments of around €650 million.

The work covers approximately one-third of the entire plant, including a new body shop and a modernized assembly area, as well as completely upgraded logistics infrastructure. BMW says that all the work was carried out without halting current production.

BMW is preparing for a completely different M3

According to Frank van Meel, reaching the one-million-car milestone shows that BMW M’s core philosophy — combining racetrack capability with everyday usability — continues to resonate with buyers. And this is happening exactly 40 years after the first M3 appeared.

The next generation of high-performance BMW M cars will be based on Neue Klasse technologies, while electric powertrains will play an increasingly important role.

The future electric M3 will be the clearest evidence of this transition, bringing next-generation BMW M technologies to one of the brand’s most iconic models.

Against the backdrop of setbacks in the Chinese market, BMW is preparing steps to improve profitability — what it will do30.09.26, 15:48 • 4251 view

Olga Rozgon

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