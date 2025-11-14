$42.060.03
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 344 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 5348 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 15946 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15204 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM • 13232 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 41453 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30061 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 54993 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98706 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Electricity outage schedules
Patrolled at a school assembly: a traitorous policewoman was convicted for working for the occupiers during the capture of Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

A patrol policewoman from Kupyansk, who collaborated with the occupiers, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. She held positions in the occupation administration and fled to Russia before de-occupation.

Patrolled at a school assembly: a traitorous policewoman was convicted for working for the occupiers during the capture of Kupyansk

A patrol police officer from Kharkiv Oblast voluntarily collaborated with the enemy during the Russian occupation of Kupyansk. The law enforcement officer fled to Russia and is currently on the wanted list. In Ukraine, she faces up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Prosecutors proved that the police officer of the patrol police response unit of the Kupyansk District Police Department of the National Police in the region betrayed her oath and voluntarily collaborated with the enemy. Specifically, during the occupation of Kupyansk in June 2022, the enemy appointed her to the position of "acting operative of the department for juvenile affairs" in the illegally created "Department of Internal Affairs of the Military-Civilian Administration of Kharkiv Oblast."

She processed documents in accordance with Russian legislation and maintained "public order" during the Russian "First Bell" ceremony at one of Kupyansk's schools.

Subsequently, in the same occupation body, the accused received a new position — "inspector (for juvenile affairs) of the department for juvenile affairs of the department of district police officers for juvenile affairs of Police Department No. 1 (location Kupyansk)."

The occupiers paid her 50,000 Russian rubles monthly. Before the de-occupation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the traitor fled to Russia. She is currently hiding from Ukrainian justice.

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office proved the police officer's guilt in committing high treason under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She was dismissed from the National Police. The Osnoviansky District Court of Kharkiv sentenced the traitor to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

She was also deprived of the right to hold positions in law enforcement agencies, government bodies, local self-government bodies, and enterprises, institutions, organizations created by government and local self-government bodies for 3 years. She was also stripped of her special rank of "police sergeant."

Since the convicted person is hiding from Ukrainian justice, the term of imprisonment will be calculated from the moment of her actual detention. While she evades punishment, the statutes of limitations are suspended. The convicted person is on the wanted list.

- clarified the prosecutor's office.

Recall

A citizen of Ukraine was detained at the Shehyni – Medyka checkpoint, who, after the illegal annexation of Ukrainian Crimea, sided with the aggressor country and fought against Ukraine. The traitor went to fight against Ukraine on the side of the occupiers, particularly in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, where he launched Russian attack drones on Kherson. The Russian militant tried to flee to the EU under the guise of a refugee.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson
Kupiansk
Kharkiv