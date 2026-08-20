Patrol officers showed the first minutes after Russia's strike on Kyiv

The police showed the first minutes after the cynical strike on Kyiv on August 20. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, said that from the first minutes, officers of the tactical and operational response unit were at the sites of the strikes.

In particular, Denys Tryhubenko and Anton Dobrenko found three injured women and provided them with first aid — applying dressings and tourniquets to stop the bleeding, and subsequently helped transport them to ambulances — Biloshytskyi noted.

He added that patrol officers, rescuers, medics, and all emergency services continue to work at the sites, while the response to the consequences of the enemy attack is ongoing.

Recall

In Kyiv, the number of people killed as a result of the massive Russian attack increased to 15, while another 39 people were injured.

In a Kyiv business center, one person was found dead and two injured after drone debris fell — mayor