Patrol officers showed the first minutes after Russia's strike on Kyiv

$44.700.0751.870.04
ukenru
06:57 PM • 5906 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
06:39 PM • 7760 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
05:33 PM • 10930 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
03:44 PM • 14908 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
03:09 PM • 15530 views
The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.
Exclusive
August 20, 02:20 PM • 15175 views
Why your brand may not be registered - a lawyer explains
August 20, 02:10 PM • 14844 views
EU plans to clarify the new rules on temporary protection for Ukrainians "in the coming weeks"
August 20, 12:59 PM • 16005 views
The court ordered a preventive measure for the Volkswagen driver who crashed into a bus stop with people in KyivPhoto
August 20, 12:08 PM • 16748 views
The prosecutor is seeking detention with bail of UAH 200 million for MykytasVideo
August 20, 11:56 AM • 18001 views
Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scaleVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+25°
3.9m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration, Fesyk — he was appointed deputy ministerAugust 20, 10:42 AM • 10409 views
"This is not a war on the battlefield": The EU and Moldova condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 20August 20, 11:06 AM • 10896 views
MP Honcharenko found that Mykhailo Fedorov had a deferment from service in the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 20, 11:10 AM • 10138 views
Romania scrambled two F-16s and destroyed a maritime drone – the EU respondedAugust 20, 11:52 AM • 3710 views
Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is offering Russians the chance to live, study and die on creditAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 7264 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 84486 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 103937 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 88572 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 101458 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 96821 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Mykhailo Fedorov
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Boryspil
Brovary
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 71154 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 92013 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 126178 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 129165 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 135315 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Nord Stream
FAB-250
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

Patrol officers showed the first minutes after Russia's strike on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Patrol officers provided assistance to three injured women following the attack on Kyiv. As a result of the massive strike, 15 people were killed and another 39 were injured.

Patrol officers showed the first minutes after Russia's strike on Kyiv

The police showed the first minutes after the cynical strike on Kyiv on August 20. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, said that from the first minutes, officers of the tactical and operational response unit were at the sites of the strikes.

In particular, Denys Tryhubenko and Anton Dobrenko found three injured women and provided them with first aid — applying dressings and tourniquets to stop the bleeding, and subsequently helped transport them to ambulances

— Biloshytskyi noted.

He added that patrol officers, rescuers, medics, and all emergency services continue to work at the sites, while the response to the consequences of the enemy attack is ongoing.

Recall

In Kyiv, the number of people killed as a result of the massive Russian attack increased to 15, while another 39 people were injured.

In a Kyiv business center, one person was found dead and two injured after drone debris fell — mayor20.08.26, 18:20 • 2696 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv