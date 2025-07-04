Patriot for Ukraine: Germany announces talks on air defense system supplies

Germany is in "intensive talks" to secure Patriot air-defense systems for Ukraine as Russia steps up drone and missile attacks and the US put a hold on weapons deliveries this week, Bloomberg reports, citing a German government spokesman, writes UNN.

Asked whether Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government was negotiating with the US on purchasing Patriots for shipment to Kyiv, chief government spokesman Steffen Seibert replied that there were "different ways" to address Ukraine’s air-defense needs.

"I can say that intensive discussions are indeed taking place on this matter," Kornelius told reporters in Berlin on Friday.

