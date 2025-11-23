$42.150.00
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal will consider an appeal against the house arrest of oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, suspected of improper treatment of businessman Adnan Kivan at the "Odrex" clinic. The investigation believes that her actions and the actions of another doctor led to the patient's death due to sepsis.

Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure

The Kyiv Court of Appeal will consider on Monday an appeal against the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to impose a round-the-clock house arrest as a preventive measure on oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who treated businessman Adnan Kivan at the Odesa clinic "Odrex," UNN reports.

According to the investigation, it was the violations committed during the treatment that caused the businessman's death.

On October 25, the Office of the Prosecutor General announced that the Main Investigation Department of the National Police was investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical facility in Odesa. Media outlets found out that it was about the death of local businessman Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

Following the patient's death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine): Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. It should be noted that almost immediately after the patient's death, "Odrex" fired Bielotserkovska.

The investigation is convinced that the actions of these two doctors led to the patient's death, as during the provision of medical care, the doctors made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to the patient's death on October 28, 2024.

"The suspected doctors provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, there was no proper response to signs of complications and no necessary measures were taken for its timely treatment. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of their professional duties by doctors due to negligent attitude towards them are in a direct causal relationship with the patient's death," the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

According to UNN sources, the suspected surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, the doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. Among them, apparently, was chemotherapy, which was performed by Maryna Bielotserkovska.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose round-the-clock house arrest as a preventive measure for the doctors. However, the appellate court later softened it for Rusakov to night house arrest.

Therefore, it is not excluded that the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, Yulia Matviienko, who presides over the case, may follow the same path and soften the preventive measure for oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska.

It should be noted that the court's decision to soften the preventive measure for the surgeon caused a mixed reaction in society, as did the actions of the suspect Rusakov himself, who flaunted an electronic bracelet, laughed during the trial, and posted a photo online against the background of a white grand piano. Such behavior caused condemnation from the relatives of patients who also suffered from the actions of the doctors of the "Odrex" medical house, and society in general.

Users under the reports about the softening of the preventive measure for the suspected surgeon indicated that the court actually did not apply any preventive measure to him, because due to the war, a curfew is in effect in the country and all Ukrainians are actually under house arrest at night. The relatives of patients who died in the "Odrex" clinic, who decided to tell their stories after the story of the businessman's death became public, speak of the surgeon's lack of empathy and cynicism.

In addition, in the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", the relatives of the patients told about numerous facts of violations and falsifications in the "Odrex" clinic.

"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex21.11.25, 13:38 • 79495 views

Lilia Podolyak

Kyiv