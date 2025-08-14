Passport booklet will never be in Diia - Fedorov

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that the passport booklet will never appear in "Diia", as this could lead to falsifications related to social services. Fedorov stated this during a stream, writes UNN.

Details

Never will be. You get an ID card, because there are a lot of abuses with passports, booklets, because these people are not in the register, and they can receive normal services. There is no electronic signature, there can be various falsifications of social services, so we will not support this - Fedorov stated.

Addition

Divorce through the "Diia" application will become possible in the autumn, but first the program will try to convince users to carefully consider this decision. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov noted that this is an important service during the war.

In Ukraine, the "Diia.Card" service has been launched for receiving all state payments via smartphone, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Wednesday in Telegram.