Passenger train accident in Zakarpattia: the train departed for the final station Solotvyno

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM • 49913 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 48448 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 77601 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 49103 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 81888 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 41250 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 73215 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 102289 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 59105 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 216476 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
40%
755mm
Popular news
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 22093 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 110808 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 69079 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 18870 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhoto01:34 PM • 12825 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 77601 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 70228 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 81888 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 111925 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 216476 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Child
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
Alaska
United States
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 87683 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 171064 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 119011 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 135059 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 183007 views
Actual
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Football
Train
The New York Times

Passenger train accident in Zakarpattia: the train departed for the final station Solotvyno

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

In Zakarpattia, three carriages of passenger train No. 39/40 Zaporizhzhia – Solotvyno derailed. There were no casualties, and the train with three carriages has already departed for the final station Solotvyno.

Passenger train accident in Zakarpattia: the train departed for the final station Solotvyno

In Zakarpattia, three carriages derailed today during the day. The causes of the derailment will be investigated by a special commission; there is a preliminary version. According to updated data, the train departed on schedule, keeping the mentioned three carriages in its composition. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Update: Three carriages with passengers have already departed for the final station Solotvyno.

Flight No. 84 from Solotvyno to the capital will depart on schedule with the same three carriages, with a subsequent transfer and bypass of the section where restoration is underway.

- Ukrzaliznytsia informs.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, three carriages of passenger train No. 39/40 Zaporizhzhia – Solotvyno derailed. There are no casualties. The causes of the derailment will be investigated by a special commission.

The preliminary cause is a "buckling" of the rail due to anomalous heat.

The company stated that they are already working on further logistics in the region and are assessing the terms of restoration work.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
Train
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Zaporizhzhia