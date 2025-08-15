Passenger train accident in Zakarpattia: the train departed for the final station Solotvyno

In Zakarpattia, three carriages derailed today during the day. The causes of the derailment will be investigated by a special commission; there is a preliminary version. According to updated data, the train departed on schedule, keeping the mentioned three carriages in its composition. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Update: Three carriages with passengers have already departed for the final station Solotvyno.

Flight No. 84 from Solotvyno to the capital will depart on schedule with the same three carriages, with a subsequent transfer and bypass of the section where restoration is underway. - Ukrzaliznytsia informs.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, three carriages of passenger train No. 39/40 Zaporizhzhia – Solotvyno derailed. There are no casualties. The causes of the derailment will be investigated by a special commission.

The preliminary cause is a "buckling" of the rail due to anomalous heat.

The company stated that they are already working on further logistics in the region and are assessing the terms of restoration work.