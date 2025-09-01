Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion

A Lviv resident has been notified of suspicion in the murder of MP, former Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy. A motion is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention without the possibility of bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The detained 52-year-old Lviv resident has been notified of suspicion in the murder of People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy. The head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office personally signed the notice of suspicion in this case," the statement reads.

Mykola Meret, head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, stated that "the suspicion is based on objective evidence indicating that the detained person committed the murder of the people's deputy."

His actions are qualified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

"Investigative actions are currently underway with the suspect. Searches are being conducted at his places of residence and stay. A motion is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention without the possibility of bail," the PGO informs.

It should be noted that after the suspicion is served, a preventive measure must be chosen for him within 72 hours.

Addition

A suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has been detained in Khmelnytskyi region.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that the crime was carefully prepared: the victim's travel schedule was studied, a route was laid out, and an escape plan was thought through.

Context

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received any threats.

In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.