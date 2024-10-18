Partners would like to: Zelensky says there are no plans to mobilize from the age of 18
President Zelenskyy said that partners had proposed lowering the mobilization age, but there are no such plans at the moment. He emphasized that lowering the age of mobilization could be dangerous.
"Yes, the partners would like to see the mobilization age reduced. We have mobilization from the age of 25. And we do not yet see why we need to introduce these changes," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian media.
According to him, "today, reducing the mobilization age is dangerous.
"There is a tool for this - the Ministry of Defense has a contract, and any person under the age of 25 can sign it at will. There are no plans to mobilize from the age of 18," Zelensky emphasized.
