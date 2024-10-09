Rada bans mobilization under 25

The Verkhovna Rada has approved as a whole a draft law that provides for the exemption from mobilization of citizens under the age of 25, said Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

ALL! The Parliament has banned the mobilization of 18-25 year olds! The draft law 11379-d was adopted as a whole! For - 311 - Goncharenko wrote on Telegram.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported that at one of the next plenary sessions, MPs plan to consider the law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine on military service during mobilization by persons under the age of 25 (reg. No. 11379-d). The law has already been adopted in the first reading.