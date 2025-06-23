$41.830.15
Participated in the historic Operation Spiderweb: what is known about the SBU's Special Operations Center “A,” which is celebrating its 31st anniversary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The SBU Special Operations Center "A" celebrates its 31st anniversary, destroying enemy equipment worth billions of dollars. The CSO "A" is replenishing its ranks with new recruits, seeking new tactics for an effective offensive.

Participated in the historic Operation Spiderweb: what is known about the SBU's Special Operations Center “A,” which is celebrating its 31st anniversary

On June 23, the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) celebrates its 31st anniversary. The Head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk, congratulated the special forces fighters, stating that it is deservedly considered one of the most effective among the Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSU press service.

The SSO "A" of the SSU is a unit that not only destroys the enemy but also performs a crucial mission: it ensures the defense of our state, its citizens, and its future! Because today we are fighting for the very existence of Ukraine

– stated Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk

According to the head of the SSU, the Center's special forces systematically reduce the combat potential of the Russian Federation and achieve significant results in this. "Every sixth tank hit by the Defense Forces of Ukraine is a result of the SSU, and the SSO "A" alone has already accounted for 1610 of them. And this number will only grow!", Malyuk emphasized.

In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression and as of June 20, 2025, all SSU units have hit 1972 Russian tanks, of which 1610 were accounted for by SSO "A".

It is noted that the special forces of the Security Service consistently rank among the top three most effective units of the Defense Forces in terms of the amount of destroyed enemy equipment and manpower using drones. In total, the SSO "A" has accounted for "minus" enemy equipment worth more than 5.5 billion US dollars: tanks, combat vehicles, air defense systems, EW systems, and other equipment (and this is without taking into account the losses from the SSU special operation "Web").

Special operation "Spiderweb": SBU used specially designed drones11.06.25, 11:56 • 2852 views

Among the equipment of the Rashists hit by SSO "A" SSU fighters (as of June 20, 2025):

  • 1610 tanks;
    • 2878 armored fighting vehicles;
      • 229 MLRS;
        • 2655 artillery systems;
          • 329 air defense systems;
            • 367 EW/REB systems;
              • 1937 UAVs;
                • 4 helicopters.

                  The Head of the SSU emphasized that thanks to the SSO "A", "cotton" constantly burns and military warehouses, bases, airfields, and enterprises working for the "defense industry" explode deep behind enemy lines.

                  The SSU reminded that SSO "A" SSU drone operators participated in the historical special operation "Web", during which a strike was launched against the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation. Simultaneously, 41 combat aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160, were hit at four airfields deep behind Rashist lines. As a result of the operation, 34% of all Russian strategic aviation was disabled, and the estimated cost of the occupiers' losses amounted to over 7 billion dollars.

                  For their contribution to the fight against the enemy during the full-scale invasion, 17 SSO "A" SSU soldiers were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and more than 800 fighters were honored with other state awards.

                  On its birthday, SSO "A" continues to work — new operations are being prepared that will be another "surprise" for the enemy

                  - stated the SSU.

                  At the same time, the unit is actively recruiting new recruits, including civilians, who will undergo professional training and become part of the elite team. You can apply by link.

                  Special operation "Cobweb" showed that there are no more safe places in Russia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs13.06.25, 13:06 • 3022 views

                  Tatiana Kraevskaya

                  Tatiana Kraevskaya

                  War
                  Tu-160
                  Tu-95
                  Tupolev Tu-22M
                  Vasyl Malyuk
                  Security Service of Ukraine
                  Ukraine
