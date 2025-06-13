$41.490.02
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 12322 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 31545 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 57955 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 158852 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 148637 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 74923 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 108205 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50265 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66185 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 59096 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Special operation "Cobweb" showed that there are no more safe places in Russia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1432 views

Ukraine can reach military targets anywhere in Russia. The SBU's special operation struck 4 airfields, destroying 41 pieces of equipment worth over $7 billion.

Special operation "Cobweb" showed that there are no more safe places in Russia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The special operation "Web" showed that Ukraine can reach legitimate military targets on Russian territory anywhere. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague, reports UNN.

Operation "Web" demonstrated that there are no more safe places in Russia. We can reach legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation anywhere

- said Sybiha.

Special operation "Spiderweb": SBU used specially designed drones11.06.25, 11:56 • 2784 views

Addition

On June 1, the SBU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously strike four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". The strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

The estimated cost of equipment damaged as a result of the SBU's special operation "Web" exceeds 7 billion US dollars. The total losses of enemy aircraft amount to 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160", as well as "An-12" and "Il-78" aircraft.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the strategic bombers that were hit as a result of the "Web" special operation were used by Russia to simulate missile strikes on NATO territory. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Il-78
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Prague
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
