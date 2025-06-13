Special operation "Cobweb" showed that there are no more safe places in Russia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The special operation "Web" showed that Ukraine can reach legitimate military targets on Russian territory anywhere. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague, reports UNN.

Operation "Web" demonstrated that there are no more safe places in Russia. We can reach legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation anywhere - said Sybiha.

Special operation "Spiderweb": SBU used specially designed drones

Addition

On June 1, the SBU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously strike four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". The strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

The estimated cost of equipment damaged as a result of the SBU's special operation "Web" exceeds 7 billion US dollars. The total losses of enemy aircraft amount to 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160", as well as "An-12" and "Il-78" aircraft.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the strategic bombers that were hit as a result of the "Web" special operation were used by Russia to simulate missile strikes on NATO territory.