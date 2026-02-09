Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapse
The authorities of the Belgorod region have begun urgent evacuation of the population due to the impossibility of restoring heat supply. Utility services are draining water from heating systems in 455 residential buildings, 25 kindergartens, 17 schools, 9 polyclinics, and 4 universities.
The authorities of the Belgorod region have begun the urgent evacuation of certain categories of citizens to other regions of Russia due to the impossibility of restoring heat supply. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov admitted that repair work at energy facilities did not yield results, and the heating situation in the city became critical. This is reported by UNN.
Details
Due to the threat of pipes freezing, utility services began a massive draining of water from heating systems in 455 apartment buildings. In addition to the residential sector, 25 kindergartens, 17 schools, 9 polyclinics, and 4 higher educational institutions were left without heat.
Videos are circulating on social media showing water being drained from systems directly onto stairwells of entrances.
Who is subject to evacuation
The resettlement program currently applies to the most vulnerable segments of the population. The authorities are ready to send school-aged children, large families, families raising children with disabilities, and single pensioners to other regions. The exact terms for restoring stable energy supply and residents returning home are not yet named.
