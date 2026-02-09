Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapse

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
07:59 PM • 4544 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
05:37 PM • 13253 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 17658 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 19509 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 21847 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 20150 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 14206 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12074 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24344 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38371 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine has created a reserve of mobile energy equipment for communities: who received the first deliveriesFebruary 8, 01:37 PM • 4914 views
Kyiv region returns to schedules, energy workers stabilized the situation - DTEKPhotoFebruary 8, 01:46 PM • 7430 views
Russia's energy infrastructure is a legitimate target for military strikes - ZelenskyyFebruary 8, 03:26 PM • 5238 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayorFebruary 8, 03:32 PM • 15870 views
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideo06:41 PM • 11035 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 28732 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 50109 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 68775 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 62597 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 63148 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Luís Montenegro
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Actual places
Ukraine
Village
Great Britain
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 24852 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 38804 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 40354 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 48901 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 51554 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The authorities of the Belgorod region have begun urgent evacuation of the population due to the impossibility of restoring heat supply. Utility services are draining water from heating systems in 455 residential buildings, 25 kindergartens, 17 schools, 9 polyclinics, and 4 universities.

Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapse

The authorities of the Belgorod region have begun the urgent evacuation of certain categories of citizens to other regions of Russia due to the impossibility of restoring heat supply. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov admitted that repair work at energy facilities did not yield results, and the heating situation in the city became critical. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to the threat of pipes freezing, utility services began a massive draining of water from heating systems in 455 apartment buildings. In addition to the residential sector, 25 kindergartens, 17 schools, 9 polyclinics, and 4 higher educational institutions were left without heat.

In Belgorod, about 80,000 people were left without heating after a missile attack08.02.26, 09:43 • 4246 views

Videos are circulating on social media showing water being drained from systems directly onto stairwells of entrances.

Who is subject to evacuation

The resettlement program currently applies to the most vulnerable segments of the population. The authorities are ready to send school-aged children, large families, families raising children with disabilities, and single pensioners to other regions. The exact terms for restoring stable energy supply and residents returning home are not yet named. 

In Russia's Belgorod, due to energy problems and frost, water is being drained from pipes in hundreds of homes08.02.26, 16:40 • 4552 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Energy
Heating
Social network
Blackout
Electricity