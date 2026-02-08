In Russia's Belgorod, due to energy problems and frost, water is being drained from pipes in hundreds of homes

The Russian city of Belgorod has decided to drain heating systems in residential buildings and social facilities. This was announced by the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, as reported by UNN.

The actions that our energy and heating engineers have been carrying out over the past two days have not yet yielded the expected result. Gas supply has been restored, about 500 consumers still need to be connected to electricity in their homes, problems with cold water supply and sewerage have also been resolved, but the heating problem remains - Gladkov said.

In this regard, the Russian city is starting to drain heating systems in 455 apartment buildings, as well as in 25 kindergartens, 17 schools, 9 polyclinics, 4 universities, and other social and commercial facilities located on certain streets.

Restoration work, as I have already noted, is ongoing. As it is completed, when we see that our thermal power plant is ready to supply heat, we will begin to fill the heating system and supply coolant to residential buildings, social facilities, and commercial enterprises. If this is not done, the damage could be practically catastrophic for every resident of this part of the city - Gladkov added.

In addition, according to preliminary information, Russian schoolchildren are offered the opportunity to temporarily travel to other regions, including temporarily occupied Crimea and neighboring regions. Separately, the evacuation of large families, families with disabled children, and single pensioners is planned. It was also reported that residents will not be charged for utility services that were not provided. The procedure for recalculation is promised to be developed in the near future.

Recall

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a missile strike on the city on December 14, which damaged engineering facilities and window glazing. Local residents report a strike on the thermal power plant, which caused a power outage.