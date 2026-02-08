In Russia's Belgorod, due to energy problems and frost, water is being drained from pipes in hundreds of homes

$43.140.00
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 4438 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8732 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 5256 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 5312 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 22068 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 35799 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 34289 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 39205 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 30996 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on UkraineFebruary 8, 05:15 AM • 6108 views
Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod OblastVideoFebruary 8, 05:32 AM • 7136 views
Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayFebruary 8, 05:46 AM • 4376 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 15581 views
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistake08:56 AM • 8514 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 15608 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 39385 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 59533 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 53472 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 54572 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Jeff Bezos
Mark Carney
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 20156 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 34321 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 36165 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 44930 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 47811 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
BFM TV

In Russia's Belgorod, due to energy problems and frost, water is being drained from pipes in hundreds of homes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

In Russia's Belgorod, it was decided to drain heating systems in 455 apartment buildings and 51 social institutions. This is due to the lack of expected results from restoration work after the missile strike on December 14.

In Russia's Belgorod, due to energy problems and frost, water is being drained from pipes in hundreds of homes

The Russian city of Belgorod has decided to drain heating systems in residential buildings and social facilities. This was announced by the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, as reported by UNN.

The actions that our energy and heating engineers have been carrying out over the past two days have not yet yielded the expected result. Gas supply has been restored, about 500 consumers still need to be connected to electricity in their homes, problems with cold water supply and sewerage have also been resolved, but the heating problem remains 

- Gladkov said.

In this regard, the Russian city is starting to drain heating systems in 455 apartment buildings, as well as in 25 kindergartens, 17 schools, 9 polyclinics, 4 universities, and other social and commercial facilities located on certain streets. 

Restoration work, as I have already noted, is ongoing. As it is completed, when we see that our thermal power plant is ready to supply heat, we will begin to fill the heating system and supply coolant to residential buildings, social facilities, and commercial enterprises. If this is not done, the damage could be practically catastrophic for every resident of this part of the city 

- Gladkov added.

In addition, according to preliminary information, Russian schoolchildren are offered the opportunity to temporarily travel to other regions, including temporarily occupied Crimea and neighboring regions. Separately, the evacuation of large families, families with disabled children, and single pensioners is planned. It was also reported that residents will not be charged for utility services that were not provided. The procedure for recalculation is promised to be developed in the near future.

Recall

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a missile strike on the city on December 14, which damaged engineering facilities and window glazing. Local residents report a strike on the thermal power plant, which caused a power outage.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Crimea