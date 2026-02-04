Part of Zaporizhzhia and the region left without electricity due to enemy attack - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
After the enemy attack, 53,098 consumers in the right-bank part of Zaporizhzhia and the region were left without electricity. Critical facilities are switching to generator power.
More than 53,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region were left without electricity as a result of a Russian attack, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.
As a result of the enemy attack, 53,098 consumers in the right-bank part of Zaporizhzhia city and the region were de-energized. Critical facilities are switching to generator power
According to him, "all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their uninterrupted operation."
Due to hostilities, enemy shelling, and bad weather, 7 regions are without power - Ministry of Energy04.02.26, 10:41 • 2224 views