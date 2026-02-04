Part of Zaporizhzhia and the region left without electricity due to enemy attack - RMA

$43.190.22
10:29 AM • 3064 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 4244 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
07:36 AM • 7856 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 24088 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 41847 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 35271 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 35460 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 32803 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 20741 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 28797 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 6388 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 8134 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhoto05:46 AM • 21055 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo06:41 AM • 7840 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISW07:33 AM • 25598 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 128 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 41718 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 43635 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 82392 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 90962 views
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 18634 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 18915 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 21986 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 28819 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 39260 views
Part of Zaporizhzhia and the region left without electricity due to enemy attack - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

After the enemy attack, 53,098 consumers in the right-bank part of Zaporizhzhia and the region were left without electricity. Critical facilities are switching to generator power.

Part of Zaporizhzhia and the region left without electricity due to enemy attack - RMA

More than 53,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region were left without electricity as a result of a Russian attack, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, 53,098 consumers in the right-bank part of Zaporizhzhia city and the region were de-energized. Critical facilities are switching to generator power

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, "all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their uninterrupted operation."

Due to hostilities, enemy shelling, and bad weather, 7 regions are without power - Ministry of Energy04.02.26, 10:41 • 2224 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia