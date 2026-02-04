Part of Zaporizhzhia and the region left without electricity due to enemy attack - RMA

More than 53,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region were left without electricity as a result of a Russian attack, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, 53,098 consumers in the right-bank part of Zaporizhzhia city and the region were de-energized. Critical facilities are switching to generator power - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, "all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their uninterrupted operation."

