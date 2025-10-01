Part of a 20-story building collapsed in New York

Part of an apartment building in New York City, USA, collapsed on Wednesday morning, leaving a pile of rubble, writes UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The city fire department said it had no information on casualties yet. The fire department said it was responding to reports of a gas explosion that caused a garbage chute to collapse in a 20-story building in the Bronx.

Video from the scene shows an apartment building with one of its corners collapsed from the first floor to the roof. Video taken by residents of nearby areas shows a cloud of dust rising over the block immediately after the collapse, which occurred around 8:10 local time.

This building is municipally owned.

Previously, garbage chutes in New York City buildings were used to dispose of garbage, which was then incinerated on site. But now they are often replaced by trash compactors, which can use the same chutes.

