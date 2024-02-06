Parliament votes to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days - MP

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"The Rada has voted to extend martial law in Ukraine. Martial law has been extended for 90 days. The vote was 335 in favor," Honcharenko wrote.

He also said that the Rada had extended the general mobilization for 90 days.

"The Rada extended the general mobilization for 90 days. In favor - 323," he said.

Addendum

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This is stated in draft laws No. 10457 and No. 10456. According to the draft laws, martial law and general mobilization will be extended for 90 days from February 14, 2024.