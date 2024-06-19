Parliament supports creation of military police: bill passed in first reading

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14219 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 137677 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137068 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150985 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243225 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150494 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370611 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183038 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149925 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 137725 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118279 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137102 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 130933 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151018 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10823 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12158 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16331 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17589 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29992 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Parliament supports creation of military police: bill passed in first reading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 97828 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading a draft law that provides for the creation of a military police with law enforcement functions to ensure law and order, military discipline and prevention of offenses in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service.

Parliament supports creation of military police: bill passed in first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading a bill that provides for the creation of a military police in Ukraine. The military police is supposed to be a military formation with law enforcement functions. UNN reports with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the bill No. 6569-d.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada has voted in the first reading on draft law No. 6569-d on military police. There were 247 votes in favor," reported Honcharenko.

According to the draft law, the military police is a military formation with law enforcement functions that is part of the security and defense sector, whose purpose is to ensure law and order and military discipline in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service.

Its activities are directed and coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers through the Minister of Defense.

"During the legal regime of martial law or a state of emergency, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shall exercise general control and coordination of the military police," the draft law explains.

The military police should perform the following tasks:

  • prevention, detection and suppression of criminal and administrative offenses in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service; 
  • proceedings in cases of administrative offenses within the competence of the military police; 
  • operational and investigative activities in cases and on grounds; 
  • ensuring law and order and military discipline among servicemen and women liable for military service and reservists during their training; 
  • preventive and prophylactic activities aimed at preventing the commission of criminal and other offenses; 
  • protection of life, health, rights and legitimate interests of servicemen, as well as persons liable for military service and reservists during their training; 
  • protection of state property from unlawful encroachments; 
  • Ensuring the enforcement of administrative penalties and punishments for committing a criminal offense against servicemen; 
  • control over the implementation of road safety legislation by drivers when using vehicles of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service and other military formations.

The overall structure of the military police includes:

  • central management body; 
  • territorial governing bodies (interregional, regional, local); 
  • special purpose centers; 
  • training centers; 
  • disciplinary battalions.

"The military police shall be staffed at the expense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and may not exceed 1.5 percent of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the draft law states.

The personnel of the military police consists of military personnel, civil servants and employees and is staffed by military personnel who perform military service under contract and conscription.

Recall

On May 31, the Verkhovna Rada registered the draft law on military police. The Ministry of Defense called on MPs to support this document.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91