Parliament supports creation of military police: bill passed in first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading a bill that provides for the creation of a military police in Ukraine. The military police is supposed to be a military formation with law enforcement functions. UNN reports with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the bill No. 6569-d.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada has voted in the first reading on draft law No. 6569-d on military police. There were 247 votes in favor," reported Honcharenko.

According to the draft law, the military police is a military formation with law enforcement functions that is part of the security and defense sector, whose purpose is to ensure law and order and military discipline in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service.

Its activities are directed and coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers through the Minister of Defense.

"During the legal regime of martial law or a state of emergency, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shall exercise general control and coordination of the military police," the draft law explains.

The military police should perform the following tasks:

prevention, detection and suppression of criminal and administrative offenses in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service;

proceedings in cases of administrative offenses within the competence of the military police;

operational and investigative activities in cases and on grounds;

ensuring law and order and military discipline among servicemen and women liable for military service and reservists during their training;

preventive and prophylactic activities aimed at preventing the commission of criminal and other offenses;

protection of life, health, rights and legitimate interests of servicemen, as well as persons liable for military service and reservists during their training;

protection of state property from unlawful encroachments;

Ensuring the enforcement of administrative penalties and punishments for committing a criminal offense against servicemen;

control over the implementation of road safety legislation by drivers when using vehicles of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service and other military formations.

The overall structure of the military police includes:

central management body;

territorial governing bodies (interregional, regional, local);

special purpose centers;

training centers;

disciplinary battalions.

"The military police shall be staffed at the expense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and may not exceed 1.5 percent of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the draft law states.

The personnel of the military police consists of military personnel, civil servants and employees and is staffed by military personnel who perform military service under contract and conscription.

Recall

On May 31, the Verkhovna Rada registered the draft law on military police. The Ministry of Defense called on MPs to support this document.