Parliament approves new government in Georgia

In Georgia, the parliament has approved a new government, headed by 45-year-old Irakli Kobakhidze. This is reported by the Georgian service of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 84 deputies supported the new government, while 10 voted against it.

There were no significant changes in the composition of the Georgian government: the only new person in the cabinet was Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani.

Now Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has two days to appoint Kobakhidze as head of government, otherwise he will be considered automatically appointed.

Kobakhidze said during a speech in parliament that Levan Davitashvili, head of the Ministry of Economy, would be appointed as the first deputy prime minister.

Context

Irakli Kobakhidze, 45, became the seventh prime minister from the Georgian Dream party. His predecessor, Irakli Garibashvili, resigned on January 29 and took over the ruling party from Kobakhidze.

