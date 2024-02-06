Zurabishvili: Russia failed to break Ukraine and started a new hybrid war against Georgia

The Russian leadership has launched a new hybrid war against Georgia, using all its tools. This was stated by the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, speaking with the annual report in the country's parliament. This was reported by the publication "Echo of the Caucasus", writes UNN.

Russia has failed to break Ukraine, moreover, it has failed to undermine the unity and solidarity of Europe and has even strengthened it. Despite this failure or because of it, Russia has launched a new hybrid war against Georgia, for which it is using all forms and weapons - Zurabishvili said.

She noted that Russia's plan to turn the Ochamchira port into a military base aims to transfer the confrontation to the Black Sea, to Georgia's territorial waters. In this way, Russia is threatening the strategic perspective of the Black Sea.

Zurabishvili spoke about "the announcement of mobilization in the occupied territories" and "steps taken towards annexation," mentioning "the seizure of the Ochamchira port, the state residence in Bichvinta and the Babushera airport in Sukhumi.

According to her, "constant intimidation, harassment, abductions and killings" of local residents continue on the occupation line.

