Zurabishvili: Russia failed to break Ukraine and started a new hybrid war against Georgia

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 25958 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105206 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133499 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133087 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173735 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170653 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278890 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178101 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167079 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41923 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100815 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100396 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102323 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 25958 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278890 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247050 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257622 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22653 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133499 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105076 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105134 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121344 views
Zurabishvili: Russia failed to break Ukraine and started a new hybrid war against Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24261 views

Russia has launched a new hybrid war against Georgia, using various tools in response to its failure to break Ukraine, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has said.

The Russian leadership has launched a new hybrid war against Georgia, using all its tools. This was stated by the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, speaking with the annual report in the country's parliament. This was reported  by the publication "Echo of the Caucasus", writes UNN.

Russia has failed to break Ukraine, moreover, it has failed to undermine the unity and solidarity of Europe and has even strengthened it. Despite this failure or because of it, Russia has launched a new hybrid war against Georgia, for which it is using all forms and weapons

- Zurabishvili said.

She noted that Russia's plan to turn the Ochamchira port into a military base aims to transfer the confrontation to the Black Sea, to Georgia's territorial waters. In this way, Russia is threatening the strategic perspective of the Black Sea.

Zurabishvili spoke about "the announcement of mobilization in the occupied territories" and "steps taken towards annexation," mentioning "the seizure of the Ochamchira port, the state residence in Bichvinta and the Babushera airport in Sukhumi.

According to her, "constant intimidation, harassment, abductions and killings" of local residents continue on the occupation line.

Georgia claims to prevent transit of explosives: allegedly from Odesa to Voronezh "for terrorist attacks"05.02.24, 12:53 • 24129 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
black-seaBlack Sea
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

