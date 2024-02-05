ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Georgia claims to prevent transit of explosives: allegedly from Odesa to Voronezh "for terrorist attacks"

Georgia claims to prevent transit of explosives: allegedly from Odesa to Voronezh "for terrorist attacks"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24127 views

Georgia claims to have prevented the transit of 14 kg of C-4 plastic explosives, which were allegedly heading from Odesa to Voronezh to carry out terrorist attacks.

The State Security Service of Georgia said that as a result of counter-terrorism measures, it had discovered an explosive substance that had entered the country under the guise of electric vehicle batteries and was allegedly to be delivered to the Russian city of Voronezh from Odesa "to carry out terrorist attacks.

This is reported by UNN, citing a statement by the head of the Counterterrorism Center of the Security Service of Ukraine Bach Mgeladze.

Details

According to the statement, officers of the Georgian anti-terrorist center seized several units of special explosive devices and a large amount of explosives. It is specified that as a result of a search of a particular vehicle, special services seized two units of batteries intended for an electric car, both of which contained six units of special explosive devices.

According to the statement, explosive devices and substances were seized and sent for examination.

It goes on to say that they were returned to the above package again, but in the form of models. As stated, this was done to prevent the customers and contractors from becoming aware of the covert investigative actions and to identify those involved in the transportation of the cargo.

Image

The Georgian special service claims that the found explosive devices contain military-grade plastic explosive C-4, weighing 14 kilograms, which is activated by an electric detonator and a special timer. According to Georgia, all six separate boxes of the explosive device had the same number of electronic timers, which had already been programmed with the time of detonation.

Further, representatives of the Georgian special services stated that as a result of the measures, based on the testimony of the interviewed witnesses and seized audio files, it was established that the said explosive devices and substances were brought in mid-January, allegedly from the Ukrainian city of Odesa, through Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey to Georgia through the Sarfi checkpoint in a minibus owned by a citizen of Ukraine.

It was allegedly planned to take him to the Russian Federation, namely to Voronezh, through the Daryal checkpoint.

But later the decision was changed by the customer - they tried to take one container with three explosive devices to Voronezh, and the second container was left in Tbilisi.

As for the three explosive devices left in Tbilisi - whether they were intended to be transported to Russia or were to remain in Georgia to be detonated - this will be determined by the investigation

- said Bacha Mgeladze, head of the SBU Counterterrorism Center.

According to the case file, the process was organized by a citizen of Ukraine, a candidate for deputy of the Kyiv District Odesa District Council in 2020 from the Servant of the People party, Andrii Sharashidze, who is from Batumi. This person allegedly actively monitored the movement of the above-mentioned explosive devices from outside Georgia.

Recall

Georgia condemns the "parliament" of Abkhazia for the "transfer" of state dachas to Russia, calling it illegal and invalid.

An FSB agent was detained who helped Russia carry out an air strike on a warehouse of toxic substances in Odesa region to cause an environmental disaster.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

