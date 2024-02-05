More than 7 thousand people: in 2023, a record number of people were put on the wanted list

Last year, 7,422 people were put on the wanted list in Ukraine . This is a record number of applications over the past five years. This was reported by Opendatabotwith reference to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that in 2019, 4,177 people were put on the wanted list, in 2020 - 4,799, in 2021 - 5,269, in 2022 - 5,915, in 2023 - 7,422.

In 2023, the most frequent reason for being put on the wanted list was collaboration - 21.7%. Collaboration is also among the top reasons why a person may be put on the wanted list:

theft - 18.2%,

high treason - 5.3%,

Fraud - 4.8%,

manufacturing and storage of drugs - 4.5%,

drug trafficking - 3.1%,

forgery of documents - 2.8%,

robbery - 2.7%,

traffic violations - 2.4%.

Addendum

Almost half of the people in the registry (44%) were put on the wanted list in the frontline regions, most of them in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Almost half of the wanted people are hiding from the pre-trial investigation authorities - 3,299 people, or 44%. Those hiding from the court are in second place - 2,126 people.

79% of wanted persons are men, women make up 21% of the total number in 2023. The majority of wanted persons are between the ages of 25 and 45. The oldest wanted person is 87 years old, and the youngest is 6 years old.

Recall

