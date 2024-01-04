To search for missing persons: Ombudsman calls on Ukrainians abroad to provide DNA samples

Ukraine has started collecting information on the collection of DNA samples abroad to search for missing persons on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

The Ombudsman noted that the places where DNA can be donated operate on the basis of foreign branches of the State Enterprise "Document", which belongs to the sphere of management of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

The DNA samples will be handed over to the National Police investigators to search for and identify individuals.

Ukrainians in Europe provided 165 DNA samples in a week to search for missing relatives

The project on search and identification of persons missing under special circumstances is implemented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs jointly with the State Migration Service of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP). Its main goal is to identify persons missing on the territory of Ukraine, including under special circumstances, using voluntarily donated biological material to their relatives - summarized the Ombudsman.

Important

Pre-applications will be accepted until January 15, 2024 by email: [email protected].

The message must specify:

- your contact information (name, phone number);

- address of the department you plan to contact;

- the approximate date of possible application.

Addendum

Lubinets emphasized that voluntary DNA samples can significantly speed up the difficult process of finding people who have disappeared under special circumstances.

Recall

The Unified Register of Missing Personshas been created in Ukraine. The register was developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in cooperation with the Commissioner for Missing Persons and other agencies