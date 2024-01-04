To search for missing persons: Ombudsman calls on Ukrainians abroad to provide DNA samples

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105465 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114777 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145416 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178359 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285967 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178323 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167325 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148908 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 41729 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 45709 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 55912 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 77472 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 43754 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 105465 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253020 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238066 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263205 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 77472 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145416 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107833 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107755 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123803 views
To search for missing persons: Ombudsman calls on Ukrainians abroad to provide DNA samples

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27758 views

DNA testing sites operate on the basis of foreign branches of the State Enterprise Document, which is managed by the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

Ukraine has started collecting information on the collection of DNA samples abroad to search for missing persons on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

The Ombudsman noted that the places where DNA can be donated operate on the basis of foreign branches of the State Enterprise "Document", which belongs to the sphere of management of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

The DNA samples will be handed over to the National Police investigators to search for and identify individuals.

Ukrainians in Europe provided 165 DNA samples in a week to search for missing relatives18.12.23, 13:00 • 148824 views

The project on search and identification of persons missing under special circumstances is implemented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs jointly with the State Migration Service of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP). Its main goal is to identify persons missing on the territory of Ukraine, including under special circumstances, using voluntarily donated biological material to their relatives

- summarized the Ombudsman.
Important

Pre-applications will be accepted until January 15, 2024 by email: [email protected].

The message must specify:

- your contact information (name, phone number);

- address of the department you plan to contact;

- the approximate date of possible application. 

Addendum

Lubinets emphasized that voluntary DNA samples can significantly speed up the difficult process of finding people who have disappeared under special circumstances.

Recall

The Unified Register of Missing Personshas been created in Ukraine. The register was developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in cooperation with the Commissioner for Missing Persons and other agencies

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

Contact us about advertising