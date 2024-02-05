MP Shufrych, suspected of treason, remains in jail for another month

The Pechersk District Court has extended the detention of MP Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason, until March 15. The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.

Details

On February 2, the Pechersk District Court granted the investigator's motion, in agreement with the prosecutor, to extend the term of the preventive measure for Nestor Shufrych in the form of detention until March 15, 2024 - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Recall

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine notified MP Nestor Shufrych of being suspected of high treason. According to the investigation, Shufrych worked closely with and carried out the tasks of former NSDC Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent tasked with coordinating Russian agents in Ukraine.

On the same day, Kyiv's Pechersk Court placed MP Nestor Shufrych under arrest for 60 days without the possibility of bail.