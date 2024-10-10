Parliament Adopts Amendments to the European Integration Law on Administrative Procedure

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the bill on amendments to the law "On Administrative Procedure" with 277 votes in favor. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

"No. 10161 - amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Administrative Procedure". There are 277 in total," Zheleznyak said.

According to the VRU Secretariat, the draft law amends 196 legislative acts to bring them in line with the Law on Administrative Procedure.

It also eliminates conflicts in special legislative acts and unifies approaches to the procedure for adopting, enforcing and appealing administrative acts.

"The draft law is aimed at fulfilling Ukraine's obligations in the field of European integration and will bring Ukrainian legislation closer to the standards of the European Union, where unified rules of administrative procedures are in place," the Verkhovna Rada reported.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading and in general the European integration bill on grapes and viticulture products.