Palestinian Authority President welcomes Gaza truce plan

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 33567 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139889 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230719 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168934 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162298 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147038 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215478 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112839 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202219 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 65603 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 37734 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 41021 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103771 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 95528 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230719 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202219 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228445 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215865 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 95528 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103771 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156814 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155669 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159513 views
Palestinian Authority President welcomes Gaza truce plan

Palestinian Authority President welcomes Gaza truce plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23162 views

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed a UN Security Council resolution supporting the US-proposed ceasefire plan in Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday welcomed a US resolution in support of the Gaza ceasefire plan, which was supported by the UN Security Council. This is reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the UN Security Council's vote on a ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, calling it a step in the right direction. The UN Security Council has approved a US draft resolution that supports the Gaza ceasefire plan announced by Joe Biden and suggests that Hamas adopt it.

Pope calls on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a ceasefire10.06.24, 13:32 • 21130 views

The text calls for" both sides "- Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Hamas – to"fully comply with the terms of the plan without delay and without conditions." The draft was adopted by 14 votes in favor, while Russia abstained.

addition

Jordan is hosting a summit on Tuesday to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinians suffering from more than eight months of devastating war in Gaza, where the United Nations is warning of impending famine.

Blinkin in Egypt to hold talks on US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza10.06.24, 12:42 • 118042 views

At least 37,120 Palestinians have been killed and 84,494 wounded in Israel's Gaza war, according to the territory's Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas. According to Israeli data, the attacks carried out under the leadership of Hamas on October 7 killed about 1,170 people, 250 were taken hostage, of which about 120 remain in Gaza. Many of them were declared dead by the Israeli authorities.

Hamas disagrees with Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan-Blinken10.06.24, 19:23 • 24575 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising