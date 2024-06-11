Palestinian Authority President welcomes Gaza truce plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday welcomed a US resolution in support of the Gaza ceasefire plan, which was supported by the UN Security Council. This is reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the UN Security Council's vote on a ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, calling it a step in the right direction. The UN Security Council has approved a US draft resolution that supports the Gaza ceasefire plan announced by Joe Biden and suggests that Hamas adopt it.

The text calls for" both sides "- Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Hamas – to"fully comply with the terms of the plan without delay and without conditions." The draft was adopted by 14 votes in favor, while Russia abstained.

addition

Jordan is hosting a summit on Tuesday to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinians suffering from more than eight months of devastating war in Gaza, where the United Nations is warning of impending famine.

At least 37,120 Palestinians have been killed and 84,494 wounded in Israel's Gaza war, according to the territory's Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas. According to Israeli data, the attacks carried out under the leadership of Hamas on October 7 killed about 1,170 people, 250 were taken hostage, of which about 120 remain in Gaza. Many of them were declared dead by the Israeli authorities.

