Pakistani security forces killed 50 militants in Balochistan, along the border with neighboring Afghanistan

The Pakistani army announced the neutralization of 50 militants of the Tehrik-i-Taliban group in Balochistan province. UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Pakistani military said on Tuesday that over four days they had killed 50 Islamist militants along the border with neighboring Afghanistan in the restive southwestern region, where key Chinese Belt and Road projects are located.

On August 9, 14 militants were neutralized during an operation in the Zhob district of Balochistan province, and on August 8, an attempt by militants to infiltrate across the Afghan border was prevented, resulting in the neutralization of 33 of them. The statement says that three more militants were killed during an operation conducted by security forces last night in the Sambaza area of Balochistan.

For reference

Both Islamist militants and separatists, who demand a larger share of the province's mineral wealth, are active in Balochistan.

Recall

