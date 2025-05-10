Pakistan has announced the start of a large-scale military operation against India

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM • 14593 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 33219 views

May 9, 06:26 PM • 33219 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 33506 views

May 9, 04:40 PM • 33506 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

May 9, 03:09 PM • 53753 views

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 53753 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 63925 views

May 9, 02:28 PM • 63925 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 60290 views

May 9, 01:51 PM • 60290 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

May 9, 11:52 AM • 64242 views

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 64242 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68168 views

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68168 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

May 9, 11:02 AM • 116553 views

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 116553 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

May 9, 10:23 AM • 40193 views

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40193 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Погода
+5°
2.5m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news

France will use frozen Russian assets to finance the maintenance of Caesar guns in Ukraine - media

May 9, 05:05 PM • 9924 views

May 9, 05:05 PM • 9924 views

Russian prisoners of war will pay taxes in Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the relevant project

May 9, 05:07 PM • 10530 views

May 9, 05:07 PM • 10530 views

In Zakarpattia, a priest of the UOC (MP) and his friend walked through the village in Soviet military uniform

May 9, 05:18 PM • 8114 views

May 9, 05:18 PM • 8114 views

In Narva, on the border with Russia, a poster with Putin depicted as Hitler was displayed.

May 9, 05:24 PM • 10279 views

May 9, 05:24 PM • 10279 views

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media

May 9, 05:30 PM • 9484 views

May 9, 05:30 PM • 9484 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

May 9, 11:02 AM • 116553 views
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 116553 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 131096 views

May 9, 10:28 AM • 131096 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

May 9, 07:57 AM • 115454 views
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 115454 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 177296 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 198978 views

May 8, 12:41 PM • 198978 views
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 33219 views

May 9, 06:26 PM • 33219 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 36847 views

May 9, 03:40 PM • 36847 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 44450 views

May 9, 03:21 PM • 44450 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 53485 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 32698 views

May 9, 01:41 PM • 32698 views
Pakistan has announced the start of a large-scale military operation against India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

The government of Pakistan has announced the start of a large-scale military operation in response to India's provocations. This happened after statements about India's attacks on Pakistani military air bases.

Pakistan has announced the start of a large-scale military operation against India

The government of Pakistan has announced the start of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to provocations from India. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Pakistani government's page on social network X, the Geo TV channel and Clash Report, CNN.

Details

Pakistani state television said the military had begun responding to "Indian aggression."

In addition, the Pakistani government posted a message on social network X, stating that "Operation Banyan Al-Marsus has begun."

The announcement came shortly after Pakistan claimed that India had attacked its military airbases.

Immediately after that, the Pakistani government published a message on the X network warning that "India should prepare for Pakistan's response."

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to defend the homeland, airspace and national security," the statement said.

Soon after, the Pakistani military said it had launched Operation Bunyan ul Marsus, named after a verse from the Koran called "The Unbreakable Wall."

According to the Pakistani military, as part of a retaliatory "eye for an eye" operation, they targeted Indian airbases from which missiles were allegedly fired at Pakistan.

In addition

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur, striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists."  

The Pakistani military command on the night of Saturday, May 10, 2025 made a loud statement: according to them, India launched six ballistic missiles, which as a result fell on the territory of India itself. 

India has already closed more than 30 airports due to fighting with Pakistan10.05.25, 02:56 • 972 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
India
Pakistan
