Pakistan has announced the start of a large-scale military operation against India

The government of Pakistan has announced the start of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to provocations from India. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Pakistani government's page on social network X, the Geo TV channel and Clash Report, CNN.

Details

Pakistani state television said the military had begun responding to "Indian aggression."

In addition, the Pakistani government posted a message on social network X, stating that "Operation Banyan Al-Marsus has begun."

The announcement came shortly after Pakistan claimed that India had attacked its military airbases.

Immediately after that, the Pakistani government published a message on the X network warning that "India should prepare for Pakistan's response."

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to defend the homeland, airspace and national security," the statement said.

Soon after, the Pakistani military said it had launched Operation Bunyan ul Marsus, named after a verse from the Koran called "The Unbreakable Wall."

According to the Pakistani military, as part of a retaliatory "eye for an eye" operation, they targeted Indian airbases from which missiles were allegedly fired at Pakistan.

In addition

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur, striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists."

The Pakistani military command on the night of Saturday, May 10, 2025 made a loud statement: according to them, India launched six ballistic missiles, which as a result fell on the territory of India itself.

India has already closed more than 30 airports due to fighting with Pakistan