In Sweden, unknown persons dropped a container of paint from a drone onto the territory of the Russian embassy. Official Moscow is outraged and promises to send a note of protest, and the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, demands that the Swedish authorities "curb their ultras". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian "Mass Media".

Details

An unknown drone flew over the territory of the Russian diplomatic mission in Sweden and dropped a glass container with paint on the square in front of the main entrance. The embassy stated that such attacks have been going on for more than a year. They added that they have repeatedly appealed to the Swedish police and the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs with calls to stop such attacks, but this has not yielded any results.

May 25 of this year around 3:40 a.m., the Russian Embassy in Sweden was subjected to another drone attack. After flying over the territory of the diplomatic mission, the drone dropped a container with paint on the square in front of the main entrance. The particular cynicism of the incident is that the drone operators used a glass container, which, when dropped from a height, is capable of causing serious injuries to people. The Swedish authorities will be responsible for all possible consequences of such incidents. - the message reads.

Russian media reported that the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that Sweden will receive a note of protest.

Sweden is obliged to curb its ultras, take the situation under control and strictly adhere to the Vienna Convention - they conveyed her words.

