Paint was dropped on the Russian embassy in Sweden from a drone: Zakharova said that the country will receive a note of protest

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 106677 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 100826 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 143610 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 196550 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 136608 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 90737 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 93730 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 71846 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 55367 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53981 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

May 25, 04:19 AM • 34886 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1020 occupiers in a day: enemy losses as of May 25

May 25, 05:16 AM • 12327 views

Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

May 25, 05:38 AM • 20151 views

Russian strike on Chernihiv region: several hits, damage to an object in the center, large fire in the region - SES

May 25, 06:23 AM • 7230 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 37724 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 143610 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 196550 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 229614 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 322139 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 402948 views
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 37895 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 106677 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 36412 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 35549 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 41179 views
Paint was dropped on the Russian embassy in Sweden from a drone: Zakharova said that the country will receive a note of protest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

In Sweden, paint was dropped on the Russian embassy building from a drone. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatens a protest.

Paint was dropped on the Russian embassy in Sweden from a drone: Zakharova said that the country will receive a note of protest

In Sweden, unknown persons dropped a container of paint from a drone onto the territory of the Russian embassy. Official Moscow is outraged and promises to send a note of protest, and the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, demands that the Swedish authorities "curb their ultras". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian "Mass Media".

Details

An unknown drone flew over the territory of the Russian diplomatic mission in Sweden and dropped a glass container with paint on the square in front of the main entrance. The embassy stated that such attacks have been going on for more than a year. They added that they have repeatedly appealed to the Swedish police and the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs with calls to stop such attacks, but this has not yielded any results.

May 25 of this year around 3:40 a.m., the Russian Embassy in Sweden was subjected to another drone attack. After flying over the territory of the diplomatic mission, the drone dropped a container with paint on the square in front of the main entrance. The particular cynicism of the incident is that the drone operators used a glass container, which, when dropped from a height, is capable of causing serious injuries to people. The Swedish authorities will be responsible for all possible consequences of such incidents.

- the message reads.

Russian media reported that the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that Sweden will receive a note of protest.

Sweden is obliged to curb its ultras, take the situation under control and strictly adhere to the Vienna Convention

- they conveyed her words.

A diplomat suspected of espionage found dead in Sweden17.05.25, 01:37 • 4974 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Sweden
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,527.00
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,510.67