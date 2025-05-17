A diplomat suspected of espionage found dead in Sweden
A Swedish diplomat detained on suspicion of spying for a foreign power has died. Police are investigating, but no signs of violent death have been found.
A diplomat who was recently detained on suspicion of spying for a hostile foreign power has been found dead in Sweden. This is reported by UNN with reference to SVT.
The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that their employee, who was under investigation, died on Friday morning, May 16.
This morning I received the tragic news of the death of my client.
According to SVT, the Swedish police will conduct a standard death investigation, but preliminary reports indicate that no signs of violent death were found.
The identity of the diplomat is not disclosed, but it is known that he had extensive experience and worked in several embassies around the world.
The man was detained on May 13 by the Swedish Security Police, but was released from custody the next day.
The Swedish authorities published a report describing how Russia is spying on the Scandinavian country. The report by the Swedish Security Service (SAPO), entitled "Intelligence Threat from Russia", states that the recruitment of agents, radio intelligence, cyber espionage and military planning are a serious part of the Russian intelligence threat to Sweden.
