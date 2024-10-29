P. P. Diddy is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy
Kyiv • UNN
The 54-year-old hip-hop mogul P. Diddy is accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in 2005. The incident occurred in a New York hotel during an audition, where the child was drugged.
Sean John Combs, known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, is accused in a new trial of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy with drugs.
Writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.
The 54-year-old hip-hop mogul is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a New York City hotel room in 2005.
The 10-year-old boy, who was not named in the lawsuit, was an aspiring actor and rapper who had traveled with his parents from California to meet with music industry representatives. During what was supposed to be an audition for Combs, he was given a drug in his soda by a Combs employee and “sexually assaulted by the founder of Bad Boy Records,” according to the lawsuit.
The boy eventually lost consciousness. When he regained consciousness, Combs threatened to severely injure the child's parents if he told anyone about what had happened, the statement said.
For reference
In recent months, Diddy, a well-known music entrepreneur and producer, has been the subject of serious accusations by more than a hundred people who have accused him of crimes of an extremely serious nature.
In another lawsuit, a 17-year-old unidentified male claimed that Combs forced him to perform sexual acts with Combs and a security guard during a three-day audition for the television show Making the Band, which Combs produced.
According to the statement, when a novice participant expressed doubts, he was excluded from the competition and could not return to the music industry for seven years.
The case of sexual abuse of Diddy, reported by the young singer, has already provoked a strong reaction from both the music community and law enforcement agencies. After a complaint was filed with the New York State Supreme Court, the situation escalated, and various organizations and associations spoke out.
Combs is being held in a New York prison after pleading not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges contained in an indictment unsealed the day after his arrest on September 16. The charges include allegations that he coerced and abused women and forced victims to remain silent through blackmail and violence.
Rapper Diddy faces a wave of 120 new sexual assault charges03.10.24, 13:47 • 13555 views