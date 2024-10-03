ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101212 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163516 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135955 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142013 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138516 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180479 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112011 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171364 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104718 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rapper Diddy faces a wave of 120 new sexual assault charges

Rapper Diddy faces a wave of 120 new sexual assault charges

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13519 views

Lawyer Tony Buzby said he represents 120 accusers against rapper Sean Diddy Combs. The charges include sexual assault, rape and other crimes, some of which involve minors.

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs is facing dozens of new sexual assault allegations in a series of lawsuits to be filed, NBC News reports, UNN writes.

Details

At a press conference held on Tuesday, Texas lawyer Tony Buzby said that he represents 120 accusers who accuse the entertainment mogul of events that occurred more than 20 years ago.

"We will expose the enablers who facilitated this behavior behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter regardless of who the evidence points to," Buzbi said during a press conference.

"A lot of influential people... a lot of dirty secrets," the lawyer said of the charges. He added that his team "collected photos, videos, texts".

Buzbi added that the charges will include: "brutal sexual assault or rape, promoting sex with controlled substances, distribution of videos, sexual abuse of minors.

"It's already a long list, but because of the nature of this case, we're going to make damn sure we're right before we do it," Buzby continued. - "These names are going to shock you.

The lawyer said that more than 3,000 people have come to his office with allegations against Combs, and that he plans to start filing lawsuits in various states within the next 30 days. He added that the names of the other defendants would be announced later.

Among this new group of accusers, Buzbee said, 62% identify as African American, and they hail from more than 25 states, most of them from New York, California, Georgia and Florida. Buzbee said that 25 of the accusers were minors at the time of the alleged incidents, some of which were as early as 1991. The lawyer also said that one of the accusers was only 9 years old at the time of the incident.

"As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every baseless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. Nevertheless, Mr. Combs strongly and categorically denies as false and defamatory any allegation that he sexually assaulted anyone, including minors," said Erica Wolf, the rapper's attorney, in a statement. - "He looks forward to the opportunity to prove his innocence and vindicate himself in court if and when lawsuits are filed, where the truth will be determined based on evidence, not speculation.

Addendum

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after prosecutors in the Southern District of New York charged Combs with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting persons for prostitution in an indictment unsealed last month. Combs has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers have said he is innocent of all charges.

Rapper Diddy, arrested for sex trafficking, will be held in custody without bail19.09.24, 06:20 • 17389 views

Combs was denied bail twice, but on Monday his legal team, which now includes attorney Alexandra Shapiro, Tini Geragos and Mark Agnifilo, filed the first documents ahead of his bail appeal.

Many of the lawsuits against Combs were filed in New York, which has a law protecting victims of gender-based violence, allowing people to file sexual assault claims even after the statute of limitations has expired.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

