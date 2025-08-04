Overpayment of over 2 billion hryvnias: Podilskyi Bridge contractor must return funds to the state

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 2116 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 19958 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 20575 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 33302 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 47564 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 52213 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 54203 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 75517 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 284141 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 323937 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.8m/s
37%
749mm
Popular news
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 63587 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 63014 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - Bloomberg06:35 AM • 34543 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 59890 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 31304 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 20013 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 195709 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 284172 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 471144 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 278635 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 4170 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 323959 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 134828 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 168648 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 178168 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild
Mi-8
Sukhoi Su-30

Overpayment of over 2 billion hryvnias: Podilskyi Bridge contractor must return funds to the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit to invalidate the contract for the construction of a section of the Podilskyi Bridge across the Dnipro. The cost of the works increased from 1.7 billion to 3.5 billion hryvnias, and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine found anti-competitive concerted actions by the tender participants.

Overpayment of over 2 billion hryvnias: Podilskyi Bridge contractor must return funds to the state

Financial irregularities were discovered in the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge section across the Dnipro River. The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit in court in the interests of the state to declare the contract invalid. The contract worth 3.5 billion hryvnias may be declared invalid.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit in court to declare invalid a contract for the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge for over 2 billion hryvnias and to recover this money from the contractor.

This refers to a contract concluded in 2017 between the Directorate for the Construction of Transport Facilities of the City of Kyiv and a private company.

The prosecutor's office notes:

over the past 8 years, the term for completing the works has been repeatedly extended

- stated in the press service's post.

It is also indicated that the cost of the works increased from 1.7 billion hryvnias to 3.5 billion hryvnias, almost twofold. This is confirmed by 90 additional agreements to the contract.

As of July 2025, over 2 billion hryvnias have been paid from the budget of the city of Kyiv.

Prosecutors remind that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine decided the following:

  • two participants in the tender for construction works (including the tender winner) committed violations in the form of anti-competitive concerted actions;
    • thus, the tender results were distorted.

      The tender participants have common interests and interconnections.

      - decided the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

      It is indicated that the relevant companies tried to challenge this conclusion in courts during 2022-2023. However, courts of all instances refused to satisfy their claims.

      Therefore:

      The Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv filed a lawsuit in court in the interests of the state to declare the contract invalid as it contradicts the interests of the state and society.

      Currently, the issue is about recovering the paid money from the tender winner.

      But for now, the Commercial Court of Kyiv has opened proceedings in the case.

      Recall

      The Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge has been opened for traffic in the capital. The crossing had been under construction since 1993.

      The bridge crossing was opened for passenger cars and public transport. Passage is possible through a new tunnel connecting the bridge with Vershyhora Street.

      The deputy head of the bridges and overpasses department of the capital construction department of "Kyivavtodor" is suspected of embezzling budget funds during emergency repair works on the Metro Bridge across the Dnipro River.

      The Special Environmental Prosecutor's Office exposed large-scale environmental and economic crimes in the forest sector of Zhytomyr region. The damage to the state amounted to almost 23 million UAH, and three individuals have been notified of suspicion.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      KyivCrimes and emergencies
      Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Kyiv