Overpayment of over 2 billion hryvnias: Podilskyi Bridge contractor must return funds to the state

Financial irregularities were discovered in the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge section across the Dnipro River. The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit in court in the interests of the state to declare the contract invalid. The contract worth 3.5 billion hryvnias may be declared invalid.



UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit in court to declare invalid a contract for the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge for over 2 billion hryvnias and to recover this money from the contractor.

This refers to a contract concluded in 2017 between the Directorate for the Construction of Transport Facilities of the City of Kyiv and a private company.

The prosecutor's office notes:

over the past 8 years, the term for completing the works has been repeatedly extended - stated in the press service's post.

It is also indicated that the cost of the works increased from 1.7 billion hryvnias to 3.5 billion hryvnias, almost twofold. This is confirmed by 90 additional agreements to the contract.

As of July 2025, over 2 billion hryvnias have been paid from the budget of the city of Kyiv.

Prosecutors remind that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine decided the following:

two participants in the tender for construction works (including the tender winner) committed violations in the form of anti-competitive concerted actions;

thus, the tender results were distorted.

The tender participants have common interests and interconnections. - decided the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

It is indicated that the relevant companies tried to challenge this conclusion in courts during 2022-2023. However, courts of all instances refused to satisfy their claims.

Therefore:

The Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv filed a lawsuit in court in the interests of the state to declare the contract invalid as it contradicts the interests of the state and society.

Currently, the issue is about recovering the paid money from the tender winner.

But for now, the Commercial Court of Kyiv has opened proceedings in the case.

