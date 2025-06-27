$41.590.08
UNN Lite
Actual
359 out of 363 drones and 6 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

During the night, Ukraine repelled a massive air attack involving 371 assault weapons, including "Kinzhal" missiles, Shahed drones, and "Kalibr" missiles. 365 air defense targets were neutralized, with the main strike directed at Starokostiantyniv.

359 out of 363 drones and 6 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Russia launched 363 drones and 8 missiles, including two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 359 drones were neutralized and 6 missiles were shot down; the main strike targeted Starokostiantyniv, with hits in three locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 27, the enemy attacked with 371 air assault weapons:

  • 363 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia (over 200 of them were "Shaheds");
    • 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from Ryazan Oblast - Russia;
      • 6 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea.

        "The main direction of the strike is the city of Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast," the report says.

        The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

        According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, 365 enemy aerial attack means were neutralized by air defense - 217 were shot down by firepower, 148 were lost on radar

        - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media and listed:
        • 211 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) shot down, 148 - lost on radar/suppressed by EW;
          • 6 Kalibr cruise missiles - shot down.

            "Direct hits of enemy air assault weapons were recorded in 3 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) in 8 locations," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated.

            Kyiv region massively attacked by the enemy at night: there is a wounded person27.06.25, 09:30 • 2342 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            War
            Kalibr (missile family)
            Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
            Shahed-136
            Ukraine
