Kyiv region massively attacked by the enemy at night: there is a wounded person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2396 views

The Kyiv region experienced a night attack by drones and missiles, as a result of which a man was wounded in the Fastiv district. Buildings in the Boryspil and Fastiv districts were damaged, as well as a tire service and five cars in the Bila Tserkva district.

Kyiv region massively attacked by the enemy at night: there is a wounded person

Kyiv region was subjected to a massive attack by Russian troops with drones and missiles overnight, which affected three districts; one person was injured, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

During the night, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with UAVs and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy's attack in Fastiv district, a man born in 1963 was injured. All necessary medical care was provided on the spot. He refused hospitalization.

- wrote Kalashnyk.

Details

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in three districts of the region:

  • in Boryspil and Fastiv districts, one private house each was damaged;
    • in Bila Tserkva district, the premises of a tire service station and five cars were damaged.

      "No critical infrastructure facilities were hit," Kalashnyk emphasized.

      Night attack by Russia on Kyiv region: four districts affected

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      WarKyiv region
      Kyiv Oblast
      Tesla
