Over the week, the NBU reduced net foreign exchange sales to $670 million

Net sales of dollars by the National Bank this week dropped to $673.3 million. Last week, Ukrainians bought $789.3 million. This is evidenced by data from the regulator, UNN reports.

In the first half of this week, purchases of foreign currency by bank clients declined from $266.4 million on Monday to $222.6 million on Wednesday.

As a result, while the NBU weakened the official exchange rate by 12 kopecks on Monday to 38.1920 UAH/$1, it did so by 3 kopecks on Tuesday, and on Wednesday it began to strengthen the exchange rate: first it raised it by 3 kopecks, then by 20 kopecks on Thursday, and by another 16 kopecks on Friday, to 37.8386 UAH/$1.

In the cash market, the hryvnia also strengthened by almost 40 kopecks over the past week, to about 38.83 UAH/$1.

In December, the NBU's net sales rose to about $3.57 billion from $2.46 billion in November, $3.34 billion in October, and $2.69 billion in September.

