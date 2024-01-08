During the full-scale war, Ukraine has resorted to printing hryvnia only once - NBU

Ukraine has resorted to printing hryvnia only once during the war. This was stated by the First Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kateryna Rozhkova in the program "Panyuta.Summaries", UNN reports.

"At that time, there was simply no other option, because our partners needed time to make decisions. For the last year, 2023, we have been living without emissions - we have not turned on the printing press," Rozhkova emphasized.

She noted that Ukraine receives a lot of support from its partners - USD 41 billion in 2023, with announced aid also exceeding USD 40 billion.

"This is the first source that helps us to finance the budget deficit and maintain high levels of foreign exchange reserves. Next, we worked with the Ministry of Finance, our colleagues, and the banking sector to ensure the operation of the domestic securities market. Banks are actively working there today. The rates are market-based and attractive not only for banks but also for households. Therefore, this is also a powerful source of covering the budget deficit," Rozhkova explained.