Over the russian regions, the occupiers' air defense repelled an attack by dozens of drones

In Russia, air defense forces were involved in countering drones: according to official data cited by Russian media, more than 60 UAVs were shot down in a number of regions, including 10 on approach to the Russian capital, reports UNN.

Details

Aircraft-type UAVs over the territories, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, were detected over the territories of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk regions, as well as the Moscow region.

In particular, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in his Telegram channel that the tenth UAV was shot down on approach to the capital of the Russian Federation.

The invaders also report the detection of UAVs over the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia.

During June 7, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1120 Russian soldiers, destroyed an airplane and 7 cruise missiles.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy attacked an FPV drone a private house. As a result of the attack, a 63-year-old man was injured, the house burned down completely.

