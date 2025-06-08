Over the russian regions, the occupiers' air defense repelled an attack by dozens of drones

$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 31937 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 82535 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 47577 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 69206 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 71523 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 49978 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 162394 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112825 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 163597 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94698 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

June 7, 09:58 PM • 16355 views

Explosions heard in Russian Novomoskovsk: chemical plant "Azot" likely attacked - network

June 7, 09:59 PM • 8064 views

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

June 8, 12:20 AM • 10516 views

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

04:12 AM • 10778 views

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

05:17 AM • 5456 views
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 162394 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 153861 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 152835 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 196817 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 239843 views
Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 73958 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 98314 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 163597 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 143013 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 183067 views
Over the russian regions, the occupiers' air defense repelled an attack by dozens of drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

russian air defense forces reported shooting down over 60 UAVs in various regions, including 10 on approach to moscow. Drones were also detected over occupied Crimea.

Over the russian regions, the occupiers' air defense repelled an attack by dozens of drones

In Russia, air defense forces were involved in countering drones: according to official data cited by Russian media, more than 60 UAVs were shot down in a number of regions, including 10 on approach to the Russian capital, reports UNN.

Details

Aircraft-type UAVs over the territories, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, were detected over the territories of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk regions, as well as the Moscow region.

In particular, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in his Telegram channel that the tenth UAV was shot down on approach to the capital of the Russian Federation.

The invaders also report the detection of UAVs over the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia.

Recall

During June 7, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1120 Russian soldiers, destroyed an airplane and 7 cruise missiles.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy attacked an FPV drone a private house. As a result of the attack, a 63-year-old man was injured, the house burned down completely.

KAB strikes on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased, two are in serious condition in intensive care08.06.25, 00:24 • 2298 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

