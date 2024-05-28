Over a week, 190 Ukrainians hospitalized due to Covid-19 complications

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Over a week, 190 Ukrainians hospitalized due to Covid-19 complications

Kyiv  •  UNN

During the week of May 13-19, 190 Ukrainians, including 18 children, were hospitalized due to Covid-19 complications.

During the week, 190 Ukrainians were hospitalized due to complications of Covid-19, including 18 children. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Health notes that from May 13 to 19, doctors registered 459 cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine.

In the hospital, 18 children received medical care.

On May 13-19, a total of 2,786 Ukrainians were hospitalized due to complications of ARVI, influenza and Covid-19, including 1,763 children.

The number of cases of ARVI, flu and Covid-19 continues to decline compared to the previous week.

During the week of May 13-19, 103,108 people fell ill with SARS, influenza and Covid-19, including 62,609 children. There were 7 deaths among people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Context

So far, 36 different types of coronavirus have been identified in Ukraine, all centering around the Omicron sub-variant. In terms of the course of the disease, the Omicron strain mostly manifests itself as a common respiratory illness and does not cause severe oxygen dependence.

However, it remains dangerous for risk groups: people with pathologies, chronic diseases, and weakened immunity, over 60 years of age. Therefore, vaccination is recommended for people at risk.

Most patients are children: this season in Kyiv, almost 15% of the city's residents have contracted SARS and COVID-19

Lilia Podolyak

COVID-19Health
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising