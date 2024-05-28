Over a week, 190 Ukrainians hospitalized due to Covid-19 complications

During the week, 190 Ukrainians were hospitalized due to complications of Covid-19, including 18 children. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Health notes that from May 13 to 19, doctors registered 459 cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine.

In the hospital, 18 children received medical care.

On May 13-19, a total of 2,786 Ukrainians were hospitalized due to complications of ARVI, influenza and Covid-19, including 1,763 children.

The number of cases of ARVI, flu and Covid-19 continues to decline compared to the previous week.

During the week of May 13-19, 103,108 people fell ill with SARS, influenza and Covid-19, including 62,609 children. There were 7 deaths among people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Context

So far, 36 different types of coronavirus have been identified in Ukraine, all centering around the Omicron sub-variant. In terms of the course of the disease, the Omicron strain mostly manifests itself as a common respiratory illness and does not cause severe oxygen dependence.

However, it remains dangerous for risk groups: people with pathologies, chronic diseases, and weakened immunity, over 60 years of age. Therefore, vaccination is recommended for people at risk.

Most patients are children: this season in Kyiv, almost 15% of the city's residents have contracted SARS and COVID-19