Most patients are children: this season in Kyiv, almost 15% of the city's residents have contracted SARS and COVID-19

This season, 14.7% of Kyiv residents have contracted influenza and ARVI, including the coronavirus . Most of the sick are children. Statistics show that the incidence was 1.4 times higher compared to the 2022-2023 epidemic season. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

It is noted that this season, as in the previous one, influenza A and B viruses circulated simultaneously with SARS-CoV-2, rhinovirus, metapneumovirus, adenovirus, MS virus and other respiratory viruses.

During the period from week 40 of 2023 to week 20 of 2024, 435,336 people in Kyiv fell ill with influenza and ARVI, which is 14.7% of the city's population. (...) Since the beginning of the epidemic, 253,860 children under 17 have fallen ill with influenza and ARVI, which is 45.4% of the child population and 8.6% of the city's population. In the structure of morbidity, children accounted for 58.3% of the total number of patients with influenza and ARVI - the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement .

At the same time, 15145 people fell ill with COVID-19 during the epidemic season, which accounted for 3.5% of the total number of patients with influenza and ARVI and 0.5% of the city's population. Among children under 17, 1530 cases were registered.

During the epidemic season, 161 fatalities were registered: 134 from complications of COVID-19, 21 from influenza A, 3 from influenza B, and 3 from mixed infections (COVID-19 and influenza A).

The epidemic season was characterized by high mortality among adults, with the highest mortality rate observed in the age group 65 years and older, and in people with comorbidities. Deaths in this age group accounted for 79.5% of the total number of deaths and 0.03% of the number of cases - concludes the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention .

Addendum

The city's healthcare facilities hospitalized 10205 patients with influenza and ARVI (2.3% of the total number of patients), including 6746 children.

Among the patients with COVID-19, 2685 people were hospitalized (17.7% of the total number of patients), including 748 children (11.1%). There were 277 people in the intensive care unit, including 5 children.

It is also known that during the epidemic season, 24216 people were vaccinated against influenza, including 2005 people from the medical risk group, 7784 people from the epidemic risk group, and 14427 people from other groups.

Recall

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the epidemic season in October, more than 4 million Ukrainians have contracted SARS, influenza, and COVID-19 . At least 78 people have died as a result of flu complications and 900 as a result of COVID-19.

