Over a thousand hectares of liberated territories were demined in Ukraine in January

Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 71227 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 101181 views
Over a thousand hectares of liberated territories were demined in Ukraine in January

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In January 2026, units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demined 1189 hectares of territories liberated from the occupiers. 504 explosive ordnance items were destroyed, and the safety of agricultural lands, roads, power lines, and railways was restored.

Over a thousand hectares of liberated territories were demined in Ukraine in January

In January 2026, units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demined 1,189 hectares of territories liberated from Russian occupiers. This was reported on the website of the defense agency, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that, in particular, safety has been restored for:

  • 416.52 hectares of agricultural land;
    • 0.06 km of roads;
      • 1.78 km of power lines;
        • 34.25 km of railways.

          During the month, demining specialists detected and destroyed 504 explosive objects. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 480,916 such objects have been neutralized.

          - the report says.

          Recall

          During 2025, sappers of the State Special Transport Service inspected and cleared more than 45 thousand hectares of Ukrainian territories from explosive objects. 52,499 explosive objects were neutralized, most of them in the Kherson region.

          Over 7.7 thousand lives saved and 92 thousand fires, demining and evacuation: SES summarized its work in 202531.12.25, 20:41 • 4089 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War in Ukraine
          War in Ukraine