Over a thousand hectares of liberated territories were demined in Ukraine in January

In January 2026, units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demined 1,189 hectares of territories liberated from Russian occupiers. This was reported on the website of the defense agency, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that, in particular, safety has been restored for:

416.52 hectares of agricultural land;

0.06 km of roads;

1.78 km of power lines;

34.25 km of railways.

During the month, demining specialists detected and destroyed 504 explosive objects. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 480,916 such objects have been neutralized. - the report says.

Recall

During 2025, sappers of the State Special Transport Service inspected and cleared more than 45 thousand hectares of Ukrainian territories from explosive objects. 52,499 explosive objects were neutralized, most of them in the Kherson region.

