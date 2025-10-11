Over 90% of calls about water, none made it to air: Donetsk Gauleiter Pushilin "spoke with the people" - CNS

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
October 10, 07:08 PM • 11458 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 22435 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 31871 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 24122 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 22166 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 28351 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 36337 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 39494 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 19289 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 19749 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.1m/s
93%
747mm
Popular news
In Donetsk region, emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled, power supply to the left bank of Kyiv continues - Ministry of EnergyOctober 10, 05:19 PM • 2934 views
Powerful explosion at a military plant in the US: there are dead and missingOctober 10, 05:39 PM • 3698 views
Water supply in Kyiv fully restored - KMDAOctober 10, 05:44 PM • 2712 views
Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declarationOctober 10, 05:55 PM • 6912 views
Due to a remark, he slammed the car door on a veteran's injured hand: police are investigating near KyivVideoOctober 10, 06:28 PM • 4738 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 31871 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 28351 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 36337 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 39494 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 91022 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 22917 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 25434 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 28252 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 91023 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 38035 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

Over 90% of calls about water, none made it to air: Donetsk Gauleiter Pushilin "spoke with the people" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1082 views

During Pushilin's "direct line," over 90% of calls concerned the lack of water, which has been absent for months, but none made it to air. People in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region are forced to drink water from puddles and survive without basic amenities.

Over 90% of calls about water, none made it to air: Donetsk Gauleiter Pushilin "spoke with the people" - CNS

In occupied Donetsk region, Gauleiter Denis Pushilin held a demonstrative "direct line" with residents. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin wanted to show "openness of power", but it turned out to be another farce.

More than 90% of calls concerned the lack of water, which has been absent for months. However, none of them made it on air - all appeals went through filtration. Pre-selected stooges sat on the line, letting through only "convenient" questions

- the message says.

The CNR indicates that while Pushilin tells tales about "care and stability", people in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region are forced to drink water from puddles and survive without basic conditions.

"A return to normal life is possible only after the liberation of the territories from the occupiers," the CNR summarized.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are transferring pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs. This poses a threat to people's health and destroys equipment, which can lead to accidents.

In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNS17.08.25, 02:46 • 12161 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine