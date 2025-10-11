Over 90% of calls about water, none made it to air: Donetsk Gauleiter Pushilin "spoke with the people" - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
During Pushilin's "direct line," over 90% of calls concerned the lack of water, which has been absent for months, but none made it to air. People in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region are forced to drink water from puddles and survive without basic amenities.
In occupied Donetsk region, Gauleiter Denis Pushilin held a demonstrative "direct line" with residents. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
It is noted that the Kremlin wanted to show "openness of power", but it turned out to be another farce.
More than 90% of calls concerned the lack of water, which has been absent for months. However, none of them made it on air - all appeals went through filtration. Pre-selected stooges sat on the line, letting through only "convenient" questions
The CNR indicates that while Pushilin tells tales about "care and stability", people in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region are forced to drink water from puddles and survive without basic conditions.
"A return to normal life is possible only after the liberation of the territories from the occupiers," the CNR summarized.
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are transferring pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs. This poses a threat to people's health and destroys equipment, which can lead to accidents.
