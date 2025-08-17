In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNS

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 31155 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 56478 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 44381 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 47708 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 46002 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 47052 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 243264 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 211987 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 166948 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154455 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.1m/s
61%
746mm
Popular news
Partisans uncovered information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components in Russian KazanPhotoAugust 16, 02:03 PM • 15411 views
Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYTAugust 16, 02:32 PM • 15198 views
Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to WashingtonAugust 16, 04:26 PM • 10997 views
Trump-Putin meeting gave new impetus to ending the war in Ukraine - ErdoganAugust 16, 04:59 PM • 9620 views
Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for UkraineAugust 16, 05:59 PM • 17345 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 334081 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 288327 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 292874 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 300272 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 379141 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 37748 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 33174 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 103349 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 171144 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 248504 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Construction
Train
The Guardian

In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the price of imported water increased from 50 to 80 rubles per 5-liter bottle. This happened due to the destruction of infrastructure and the terror of the occupiers against local entrepreneurs and residents.

In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNS

Against the backdrop of a humanitarian catastrophe with water supply, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine faced a sharp jump in prices for imported water - in just a few days, the price jumped from 50 to 80 rubles per 5-liter bottle. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that despite the occupiers' statements about "control", this turned into terror against local entrepreneurs and residents: inspections, fines and threats only push suppliers into the shadows, where water becomes even more expensive.

The Russians destroyed the infrastructure, brought the region to a deficit and created the appearance of "regulation" instead of solving the problem. People are forced to pay exorbitant sums for a basic need - access to drinking water

- the message says.

The CNS emphasizes that the water collapse is a direct consequence of the occupation, which can only be overcome after the liberation of Ukrainian territories.

Recall

According to the CNS, in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, the Russians cut off water supply to homes that they called "ownerless". In fact, these are the homes of those who refused to receive Russian documents.

"Waiting 5 hours to collect a couple of liters": Mariupol faces critical water shortage11.08.25, 10:46 • 12160 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine