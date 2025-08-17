In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNS

Against the backdrop of a humanitarian catastrophe with water supply, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine faced a sharp jump in prices for imported water - in just a few days, the price jumped from 50 to 80 rubles per 5-liter bottle. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that despite the occupiers' statements about "control", this turned into terror against local entrepreneurs and residents: inspections, fines and threats only push suppliers into the shadows, where water becomes even more expensive.

The Russians destroyed the infrastructure, brought the region to a deficit and created the appearance of "regulation" instead of solving the problem. People are forced to pay exorbitant sums for a basic need - access to drinking water - the message says.

The CNS emphasizes that the water collapse is a direct consequence of the occupation, which can only be overcome after the liberation of Ukrainian territories.

According to the CNS, in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, the Russians cut off water supply to homes that they called "ownerless". In fact, these are the homes of those who refused to receive Russian documents.

