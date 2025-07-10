Over 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress - Zelenska

More than 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress due to fatigue, tension, and despair, said Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska during her speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on Thursday, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

"More than 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress and emotional tension. There are many sad memes on this topic. This is when people write in a work chat after shelling: 'Alive, so I'm coming to work today,'" Zelenska said.

The First Lady added that the Ukrainian economy is sustained by the efforts of people who constantly feel fatigue, tension, and fear.

"Our economy continues to function thanks to millions of people who go to work after nights spent in basements. At these moments, the main emotions they experience are fatigue, tension, and despair," Zelenska said.

Olena Zelenska also reported that 11,000 rehabilitation specialists are currently working in Ukraine, who have already helped 600,000 people. Our state has also initiated international medical partnership.