Over 70 clashes since the beginning of the day: the enemy again tried to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction

In addition to 74 clashes in various sectors of the front, the enemy shelled communities in the border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of 16:00 on 18.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces made 31 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions. This refers to clashes in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Kotliarivka.

The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled all enemy attacks.

Regarding other areas of the front:

In the Southern Slobozhanske direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Otradne, Kamianka, and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried six times to break through our defense in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out one attack near the settlement of Novyi Myr. Five enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Sloviansk direction.

The aggressor showed activity in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seven assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, and Malynivka. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The settlement of Dolynka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of the settlement of Stepove, and also launched an air strike on Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried three times in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. The settlement of Otradokamianka was subjected to an air strike with unguided air missiles.

