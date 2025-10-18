Over 70 clashes since the beginning of the day: the enemy again tried to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.640.00
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 10774 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
09:59 AM • 17823 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 16765 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 36053 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 60128 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 43959 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 46855 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36097 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25363 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22581 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Putin's alleged plane route to Budapest for meeting with Trump revealedPhotoOctober 18, 05:37 AM • 12111 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 20044 views
Poltava attacked by Russian drones at night: consequences shownPhotoOctober 18, 06:44 AM • 5320 views
Flight up to 5000 km: media revealed Putin's possible route to the summit with Trump in BudapestPhotoOctober 18, 07:14 AM • 7060 views
Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the USOctober 18, 07:59 AM • 13834 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 83825 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 107637 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 133506 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 98657 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 123430 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Ukraine
United States
White House
Hungary
Finland
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 20112 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 33684 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 40506 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 68640 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 115778 views
Social network
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system
Google Play
MIM-104 Patriot

Over 70 clashes since the beginning of the day: the enemy again tried to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 74 combat engagements at the front as of 4:00 PM on October 18, 2025. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy attempts to break through.

Over 70 clashes since the beginning of the day: the enemy again tried to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction

In addition to 74 clashes in various sectors of the front, the enemy shelled communities in the border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of 16:00 on 18.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces made 31 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions. This refers to clashes in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Kotliarivka.

The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled all enemy attacks.   

Regarding other areas of the front:

In the Southern Slobozhanske direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Otradne, Kamianka, and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried six times to break through our defense in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out one attack near the settlement of Novyi Myr. Five enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Sloviansk direction.

The aggressor showed activity in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seven assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusynyi Yar.   

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, and Malynivka. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The settlement of Dolynka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of the settlement of Stepove, and also launched an air strike on Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried three times in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. The settlement of Otradokamianka was subjected to an air strike with unguided air missiles.   

Recall

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast