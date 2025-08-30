$41.260.06
Over 64,000 Ukrainians evacuated from dangerous regions - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Since the beginning of summer 2025, over 64,000 people have been evacuated from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. For this purpose, 51 specialized evacuation groups have been created.

Over 64,000 Ukrainians evacuated from dangerous regions - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Ukraine, measures to evacuate civilians from combat zones are being strengthened. Since the beginning of summer 2025, over 64,000 people have been evacuated from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksiy Serhiyev, as conveyed by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region remains a key transit hub, through which almost 10,000 people have passed. Evacuation also takes place from Kharkiv, Kherson, and Sumy regions.

Oleksiy Serhiyev noted that 51 specialized evacuation groups have been created within the Ministry of Internal Affairs system: "White Angel" (National Police) and "Phoenix" (State Emergency Service).

These groups are equipped with armored vehicles, protective gear, and Starlink communication to work directly in combat zones. Their task is not only evacuation but also the delivery of humanitarian aid.

- the post says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Donetsk Regional Military Administration has adopted 28 decisions on mandatory evacuation. The evacuation of children, the elderly, and people with limited mobility is a top priority for the state.

Recall

By the end of August, at least 30,000 places for evacuees, including those with limited mobility, will be prepared in 15 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv. This will help relieve transit centers and provide comfortable conditions.

Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of Ukraine23.08.25, 18:26 • 12760 views

Vita Zelenetska

