Over 50% of Ukrainian enterprises plan to raise salaries: details of the survey in the business expectations study

During the 1-year period, most economic entities are prepared for an increase in labor costs. Also, participants in the business survey provided restrained assessments regarding changes in the number of employees in the next 12 months. In addition, almost 80% indicate that military actions are the biggest constraint on doing business.

This is reported by UNN, with reference to the study by the National Bank of Ukraine "Business Expectations of Ukrainian Enterprises".

Details

Representatives of various types of economic activity were surveyed as part of a study of business expectations for the next 12 months. The survey report indicates different views on the overall list of components of business activity.

In particular, the attitude towards the prospects of changes in labor costs was revealed.

According to respondents' estimates, in the next 12 months, for most economic entities, an increase in labor costs for hired employees is a planned topic for consideration.

Respondents' assessments of the growth of future labor costs have intensified:

Balance of responses – 55.7%. For comparison - in Q2 2025 - 49.8% - reports the NBU study.

The highest expectations by type of economic activity are agricultural enterprises.

By payment size - the highest expectations are among large enterprises.

By direction of activity - among enterprises engaged in export and import operations.

Also by region - enterprises in Volyn Oblast.

In addition, information is provided on the lowest expectations. These are mining enterprises, small enterprises, and also those engaged in import operations, and by location - those located in Odesa Oblast.

Addition

Business assessments of the number of employees remain restrained.

In the next 12 months, the balance of responses is "minus" 4.4% (in Q2 2025 – 4.4%). Negative expectations were held by respondents from most types of economic activity, most notably in the construction sector (balance of responses "minus" 23.8%).

It is separately noted that military actions and their consequences remain the dominant factor that will continue to affect the ability of enterprises to increase production volumes - 79.8% of respondents' answers.

Recall

In July, it became known that the heads of Ukrainian enterprises expect an increase in labor costs in the next 12 months. The highest expectations are in the processing industry and export enterprises.