Over 50% of Ukrainian enterprises plan to raise salaries: details of the survey in the business expectations study

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
12:39 PM • 6800 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16373 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30445 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48885 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16936 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36364 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28736 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24967 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34745 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54818 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
54%
754mm
Popular news
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEKOctober 16, 06:15 AM • 39207 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42665 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 26114 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23115 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson08:51 AM • 10625 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 6832 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48908 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23200 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42755 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 62809 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Irakli Kobakhidze
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 30218 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 79163 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 57135 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 59382 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 64466 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
Tu-95

Over 50% of Ukrainian enterprises plan to raise salaries: details of the survey in the business expectations study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

More than half of Ukrainian enterprises plan to raise salaries within the next 12 months, with the highest expectations in agriculture and large companies. At the same time, 80% of businesses indicate war as the main limiting factor for doing business and production.

Over 50% of Ukrainian enterprises plan to raise salaries: details of the survey in the business expectations study

During the 1-year period, most economic entities are prepared for an increase in labor costs. Also, participants in the business survey provided restrained assessments regarding changes in the number of employees in the next 12 months. In addition, almost 80% indicate that military actions are the biggest constraint on doing business.

This is reported by UNN, with reference to the study by the National Bank of Ukraine "Business Expectations of Ukrainian Enterprises".

Details

Representatives of various types of economic activity were surveyed as part of a study of business expectations for the next 12 months. The survey report indicates different views on the overall list of components of business activity.

In particular, the attitude towards the prospects of changes in labor costs was revealed.

According to respondents' estimates, in the next 12 months, for most economic entities, an increase in labor costs for hired employees is a planned topic for consideration.

Respondents' assessments of the growth of future labor costs have intensified:

Balance of responses – 55.7%. For comparison - in Q2 2025 - 49.8%

- reports the NBU study.

The highest expectations by type of economic activity are agricultural enterprises.

By payment size - the highest expectations are among large enterprises.

By direction of activity - among enterprises engaged in export and import operations.

Also by region - enterprises in Volyn Oblast.

In addition, information is provided on the lowest expectations. These are mining enterprises, small enterprises, and also those engaged in import operations, and by location - those located in Odesa Oblast.

Addition

Business assessments of the number of employees remain restrained.

In the next 12 months, the balance of responses is "minus" 4.4% (in Q2 2025 – 4.4%). Negative expectations were held by respondents from most types of economic activity, most notably in the construction sector (balance of responses "minus" 23.8%).

It is separately noted that military actions and their consequences remain the dominant factor that will continue to affect the ability of enterprises to increase production volumes - 79.8% of respondents' answers.

Recall

In July, it became known that the heads of Ukrainian enterprises expect an increase in labor costs in the next 12 months. The highest expectations are in the processing industry and export enterprises.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyFinance
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine