Over 50,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region left without electricity after the attack - oblenergo

As a result of another attack by Russian troops on the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv region, 177 settlements in Nizhyn and Pryluky districts were left without electricity. This is reported by UNN with reference to Chernihivoblenergo.

Details

About 54,000 subscribers are without electricity. Energy workers have already started emergency recovery work, but due to the large-scale destruction, the restoration of electricity supply may be delayed.

Unfortunately, in its desire to plunge Chernihiv region into darkness, the enemy does not stop. Today, the Rashists again attacked the energy infrastructure of the region. 177 settlements of Nizhyn and Pryluky districts were left without electricity, which is almost 54 thousand subscribers - the message says.

The company urged residents of the region to remain calm, observe informational silence, and, if possible, prepare for emergency blackouts. Energy workers also reminded of the need to take care of their own safety and to stay in shelters during air raids, avoiding being near energy facilities.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the OMA, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported that the occupiers attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv region. As a result of the attack, there were power outages in 6 communities and partially in Nizhyn.