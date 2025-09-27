$41.490.00
04:24 PM
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
03:30 PM
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Over 50,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region left without electricity after the attack - oblenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

As a result of the attack on the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv region, 177 settlements in Nizhyn and Pryluky districts were left without electricity supply. This affected about 54,000 subscribers, and restoration work has already begun.

Over 50,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region left without electricity after the attack - oblenergo

As a result of another attack by Russian troops on the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv region, 177 settlements in Nizhyn and Pryluky districts were left without electricity. This is reported by UNN with reference to Chernihivoblenergo.

Details

About 54,000 subscribers are without electricity. Energy workers have already started emergency recovery work, but due to the large-scale destruction, the restoration of electricity supply may be delayed.

Unfortunately, in its desire to plunge Chernihiv region into darkness, the enemy does not stop. Today, the Rashists again attacked the energy infrastructure of the region. 177 settlements of Nizhyn and Pryluky districts were left without electricity, which is almost 54 thousand subscribers

- the message says.

The company urged residents of the region to remain calm, observe informational silence, and, if possible, prepare for emergency blackouts. Energy workers also reminded of the need to take care of their own safety and to stay in shelters during air raids, avoiding being near energy facilities.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the OMA, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported that the occupiers attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv region. As a result of the attack, there were power outages in 6 communities and partially in Nizhyn.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast