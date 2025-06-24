$41.870.04
48.020.18
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM • 5196 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33769 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 72363 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 83550 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 72540 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 54917 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 65273 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59777 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 299901 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120481 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over 500 bird species could disappear forever within a century: scientists sound the alarm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Researchers from the University of Reading warn of a mass extinction of over 500 bird species within the next 100 years due to climate change, habitat loss, and human activity. This number will triple all known bird extinctions since 1500, threatening ecosystems.

Over 500 bird species could disappear forever within a century: scientists sound the alarm

Climate change, habitat loss, and human activity could lead to the mass extinction of over 500 bird species within the next 100 years, warn researchers from the University of Reading. In the worst-case scenario, this number will be three times higher than all known bird extinctions since 1500. This is reported by UNN with reference to Phys.

Details

Researchers at the University of Reading have found that "climate change and habitat loss could lead to the extinction of over 500 bird species within the next 100 years." Their study, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, shows that this number "is three times higher than all bird extinctions recorded since 1500 AD."

The extinction of vulnerable birds, such as the bare-necked umbrellabird, the helmeted hornbill, and the yellow-bellied sunbird, as noted by scientists, will significantly reduce the diversity of bird forms and sizes worldwide, harming ecosystems. Researchers found that even with full protection from human-caused threats such as habitat loss, hunting, and climate change, about 250 bird species could still go extinct.

Many birds are already so threatened that simply reducing human impact will not save them. To survive, these species need special recovery programs, such as breeding projects and habitat restoration

- said Carrie Stewart, lead author of the study from the University of Reading.

We are facing a bird extinction crisis unprecedented in the modern era. We need immediate action to reduce human threats in various habitats and targeted rescue programs for the most unique and endangered species 

- she added.

A real stroke of luck for biologists: an Egyptian heron was spotted near the "Akademik Vernadsky" station16.04.25, 17:16 • 8244 views

Greater threats to larger birds

Researchers studied almost 10,000 bird species using data from the IUCN Red List. They predicted the risk of extinction based on the threats each species faces. The study showed that large-bodied birds are more vulnerable to hunting and climate change, while birds with wide wings suffer more from habitat loss.

This study also identified which conservation measures would best preserve both the number of bird species and their ecological functions.

Stopping threats is not enough, as as many as 250–350 species will require additional conservation measures, such as breeding programs and habitat restoration, if they are to survive the next century. Prioritizing conservation programs for only the 100 most unusual endangered birds could save 68% of the diversity of bird forms and sizes. This approach can help maintain the health of ecosystems 

- explained Professor Manuela Gonzalez-Suarez, senior author of the study at the University of Reading.

For the first time in modern times, a European bird species is recognized as extinct18.01.25, 16:40 • 102631 view

Ending habitat destruction would save most birds in general, scientists note. However, reducing hunting and preventing accidental deaths would save birds with more unusual traits, which are especially important for ecosystem health.

Trump opens 58 million acres of US national forests for development: details24.06.25, 13:33 • 2422 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the WorldWeather and environment
