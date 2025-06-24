Over 500 bird species could disappear forever within a century: scientists sound the alarm

Climate change, habitat loss, and human activity could lead to the mass extinction of over 500 bird species within the next 100 years, warn researchers from the University of Reading. In the worst-case scenario, this number will be three times higher than all known bird extinctions since 1500. This is reported by UNN with reference to Phys.

Details

Researchers at the University of Reading have found that "climate change and habitat loss could lead to the extinction of over 500 bird species within the next 100 years." Their study, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, shows that this number "is three times higher than all bird extinctions recorded since 1500 AD."

The extinction of vulnerable birds, such as the bare-necked umbrellabird, the helmeted hornbill, and the yellow-bellied sunbird, as noted by scientists, will significantly reduce the diversity of bird forms and sizes worldwide, harming ecosystems. Researchers found that even with full protection from human-caused threats such as habitat loss, hunting, and climate change, about 250 bird species could still go extinct.

Many birds are already so threatened that simply reducing human impact will not save them. To survive, these species need special recovery programs, such as breeding projects and habitat restoration - said Carrie Stewart, lead author of the study from the University of Reading.

We are facing a bird extinction crisis unprecedented in the modern era. We need immediate action to reduce human threats in various habitats and targeted rescue programs for the most unique and endangered species - she added.

A real stroke of luck for biologists: an Egyptian heron was spotted near the "Akademik Vernadsky" station

Greater threats to larger birds

Researchers studied almost 10,000 bird species using data from the IUCN Red List. They predicted the risk of extinction based on the threats each species faces. The study showed that large-bodied birds are more vulnerable to hunting and climate change, while birds with wide wings suffer more from habitat loss.

This study also identified which conservation measures would best preserve both the number of bird species and their ecological functions.

Stopping threats is not enough, as as many as 250–350 species will require additional conservation measures, such as breeding programs and habitat restoration, if they are to survive the next century. Prioritizing conservation programs for only the 100 most unusual endangered birds could save 68% of the diversity of bird forms and sizes. This approach can help maintain the health of ecosystems - explained Professor Manuela Gonzalez-Suarez, senior author of the study at the University of Reading.

For the first time in modern times, a European bird species is recognized as extinct

Ending habitat destruction would save most birds in general, scientists note. However, reducing hunting and preventing accidental deaths would save birds with more unusual traits, which are especially important for ecosystem health.

Trump opens 58 million acres of US national forests for development: details